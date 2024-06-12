Erik ten Hag wants Man Utd to take ‘step’ in pre-season after remaining as boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Erik ten Hag wants Man Utd to take ‘step’ in pre-season after remaining as boss

By Press Association
Erik Ten Hag is looking forward after surviving the Manchester United axe (Nick Potts/PA)
Erik Ten Hag is looking forward after surviving the Manchester United axe (Nick Potts/PA)

Erik Ten Hag wants Manchester United to take the ‘next step’ on their pre-season tour after learning he will remain at the Old Trafford helm.

Ten Hag’s position had been under threat after a disappointing Premier League campaign in which his side finished eighth.

However, the 2023-24 season ended on a high with victory over rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final and, following a performance review, it is understood the club have decided to retain the Dutchman.

Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho (left) and Kobbie Mainoo celebrate after winning the Emirates FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium
United ended a difficult season on a high with victory in the FA Cup final (John Walton/PA)

The 54-year-old’s next task will be to prepare for the club’s summer friendly fixtures, the first of which is against Rosenborg in Norway on July 15.

Ten Hag is unlikely to have a full-strength squad available due to various players’ involvement at Euro 2024 and the Copa America but believes much can be learned from the pre-season programme.

In quotes on the club’s website, Ten Hag said: “Pre-season is about preparing for the season and we have to make that our next step.

“It is one of the only times when you have the team together and you can work in training on structures, the way of play but also on certain standards around the team and that’s very important to take this period and use it effectively.

“(The squad will be) as strong as possible but, of course, the players who go far in the Copa America and the Euros will not be involved.

“There will be a mix, with experienced players together with some young players.”

United also face Rangers at Murrayfield before travelling to the United States for further fixtures against Arsenal, Real Betis and Liverpool.