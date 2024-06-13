Ariana Grande: Therapy should be mandatory for child stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Ariana Grande: Therapy should be mandatory for child stars

By Press Association
Ariana Grande: Therapy should be mandatory for child stars (Landmark Media/Alamy)

Ariana Grande has said therapy should be mandatory in contracts for all child stars.

The 30-year-old found fame as a teenager on children’s TV channel Nickelodeon, portraying Cat Valentine on Victorious, before she went on to star in a spin-off show called Sam And Cat opposite Jennette McCurdy.

Grande reflected on her time on the shows, after former child actors made allegations of emotional and physical abuse on Nickelodeon sets in documentary series Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV.

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande, and the cast of Victorious arrive at Nickelodeon’s 24th annual Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles (Alamy)

Although she did not mention the series by name, the actress and pop star empathised with the “devastating” allegations which had recently come to light.

Grande said she had a “beautiful” experience on the TV sets, but insisted that the environment around child actors “just needs to be made a lot safer all around”.

During an episode of the Podcrushed podcast, co-hosted by US actor Penn Badgley, Grande suggested that therapy twice or three times a week to offset “the level of exposure” to child stars should be included in their contracts.

“There should be an element that is mandatory of therapy, a professional person to unpack what this experience of your life changing so drastically does to you at a young age, at any age,” she said.

Grande suggested she has been “reprocessing” her experience on the Nickelodeon sets, which she said “has and is” changing.

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande during a special screening of Victorious in 2011 (AFF/Alamy)

“A lot of people don’t have the support that they need to get through performing at that level at such a young age,” she said.

Alongside the mandatory therapy, Grande said that parents should be “allowed to be wherever they want to be”, suggesting that parents only “occasionally” came to set during her time at the channel.

Former Nickelodeon TV producer Dan Schneider, who created hit shows including Victorious, filed a defamation lawsuit claiming the Quiet On Set series had “irreparably harmed” his reputation.

After releasing her debut album in 2013, Grande has gone on to win two Grammy awards as a pop star, while also achieving number one status on her last five consecutive albums in the UK charts.

You actor Badgley most recently starred in her music video for The Boy Is Mine, from her 2024 album Eternal Sunshine.

The US pop star will next be seen as Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, opposite British star Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.