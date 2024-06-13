Boston Celtics one win from NBA title after third win over Dallas Mavericks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

Boston Celtics one win from NBA title after third win over Dallas Mavericks

By Press Association
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, right, reacts while attempting a shot (Tony Gutierrez/AP)
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, right, reacts while attempting a shot (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

The Boston Celtics are just one win away from a record 18th NBA title after a third win over the Dallas Mavericks 106-99.

The star pairing of guard Jaylen Brown and forward Jayson Tatum led the way for Boston who were without centre Kristaps Porzingis due to a lower leg injury sustained in their game two win.

Brown had 30 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while Tatum had 31 points, six rebounds and five assists. For the Mavericks, Kyrie Irving had 35 points while Luka Doncic scored 27 before he fouled out in the fourth quarter.

The Celtics held a 21-point lead early in the fourth quarter before Dallas staged a comeback, bringing the deficit to just one point as they only allowed Boston to score two points during that period.

But as Doncic fouled out, the Celtics held on to secure the win in the clutch moments.

No team has come back from a 3-0 deficit in the NBA Finals and Boston are just one win from raising their 18th championship banner – breaking a tie with their rivals the Los Angeles Lakers for the most titles.

Both teams paid tribute with a moment of silence for former Lakers player, executive and NBA hall of famer Jerry West who died on Wednesday aged 86, the first player to be recognised as the NBA Finals most valuable player.