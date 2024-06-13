Happy Days star Henry Winkler thanks Irish firefighters after blaze at his hotel

Happy Days star Henry Winkler has thanked Irish firefighters following a blaze at his hotel in Dublin.

The 78-year-old American actor, known for playing Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli on the US sitcom, was staying at the prestigious Shelbourne Hotel when he was evacuated alongside other guests.

On Twitter/X, he posted a picture alongside three fireman from Dublin Fire Brigade following emergency services attending the incident in the early morning on Wednesday.

Winkler wrote: “Thank you Dublin’s fire department … our hotel was evacuated on our first morning !!!”

The Emmy-winner, also known for other comedy roles including playing acting teacher Gene Cousineau in hitman series Barry and Barry Zuckerkorn in Arrested Development, said he initially thought the fire alert was an alarm clock.

Actor Henry Winkler (Sean Dempsey/PA)

“When I heard the fire alarm I thought it was the clock radio – I thought somebody had set the alarm before we got there, like another guest,” he told journalists.

“And finally I went into another room and it was still buzzing. So I called downstairs and the woman said in a very calm voice ‘Yes, we’re all evacuating, you must evacuate right now’ and I left.”

Thank you Dublin ‘s fire department … our hotel was evacuated on our first morning !!! pic.twitter.com/kyByb5VSoM — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) June 12, 2024

When asked about thanking the emergency services, Winkler said: “You know what, how wonderful are firemen? Some of my favourite human beings, firemen and firewomen.

“They run in when other people are running out.

“I think they deserve to (have their hands) shook.”

Dublin Fire Brigade said the evacuation “helped enormously”.

The five-star hotel on St Stephen’s Green saw six fire engines, including a turntable ladder and emergency tender, attended the scene. and guests were allowed to return the same day.