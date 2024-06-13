Heatwave forces Greek authorities to shut Acropolis in afternoon for second day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heatwave forces Greek authorities to shut Acropolis in afternoon for second day

By Press Association
Greek authorities are closing the Acropolis in Athens for a second afternoon on Thursday as the country swelters in unseasonably high temperatures (Petros Giannakouris/AP)
Authorities in Greece are closing the Acropolis in Athens for a second afternoon on Thursday as the country swelters in unseasonably high temperatures.

The Culture Ministry said the hilltop citadel, which is Greece’s most popular ancient site, will be closed from midday to 5pm (0900-1400 GMT) because of the heat.

All other archaeological sites in the Greek capital will be closed during the same hours.

People who have booked visits for that period can use their tickets later in the day, the ministry said.

Greece Heat Wave Weather
Tourists leave the Acropolis in Athens after the historic site was closed for five hours due to a heatwave (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Temperatures are expected to exceed 40C (104F) on Thursday in much of central and southern Greece, including greater Athens, the Cyclades islands and Crete.

Officials are on heightened alert for wildfires, which plague Greece every summer.

Authorities in Athens are providing air-conditioned areas for the public and have issued fans to secondary schools where end-of-year and university entrance exams are being held.

Cooler temperatures are expected on Friday and Saturday.