Nato defence ministers thrash out Ukraine security aid and training support plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Nato defence ministers thrash out Ukraine security aid and training support plan

By Press Association
Nato defence ministers are hoping to agree on a new plan to provide long-term security assistance and military training to Ukraine (Virginia Mayo/Pool/AP)
Nato defence ministers are hoping to agree on a new plan to provide long-term security assistance and military training to Ukraine (Virginia Mayo/Pool/AP)

Nato defence ministers gathered on Thursday hoping to agree on a new plan to provide long-term security assistance and military training to Ukraine, after Hungary promised not to veto the scheme as long as it is not forced to take part.

The ministers are meeting over two days at Nato headquarters in Brussels in the last high-level talks before a summit hosted by US President Joe Biden in Washington on July 9-11, where the military organisation’s leaders are expected to announce financial support for Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Western allies are trying to bolster their military support as Russian troops launch attacks along the 620-mile (1,000km) front line, taking advantage of a lengthy delay in US military aid. European Union money has also been held up by political infighting.

Belgium NATO Defense
US Defence SecretaryLloyd Austin with Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov prior to bilateral talks on the sidelines of a Nato defense ministers’ meeting in Brussels (Virginia Mayo/Pool/AP)

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who is chairing Thursday’s meeting, said Ukraine’s beleaguered armed forces need longer-term predictability about the kinds of weapons, ammunition and funds they can expect to receive.

“The whole idea is to minimise the risk for gaps and delays as we saw earlier this year,” he told reporters.

The hold-up, he said, “is one of the reasons why the Russians are now able to push and to actually occupy more land in Ukraine”.

Since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, Ukraine’s Western backers have routinely met as part of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, run by the Pentagon, to drum up weapons and ammunition for Kyiv. A fresh meeting was held at Nato headquarters on Thursday.

NATO Ukraine
Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine’s armed forces need longer-term predictability about the kinds of weapons, ammunition and funds they can expect to receive (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

While those meetings have resulted in significant battlefield support, they have been of an ad-hoc and unpredictable nature. Mr Stoltenberg has spearheaded an effort to have Nato take up some of the slack.

The idea is for the 32-nation military alliance to co-ordinate the security assistance and training process, partly by using Nato’s command structure and drawing on funds from its common budget.

Mr Stoltenberg said he hopes Mr Biden and his counterparts will agree in Washington to maintain the funding level for military support they have provided Ukraine since the war began.

He estimates this at around 40 billion euros (£33.7 billion) worth of equipment each year.

On Wednesday, Hungary announced that it would not veto the plan as long as it is not forced to take part.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said: “I asked the Secretary-General to make it clear that all military action outside Nato territory can only be voluntary in nature, according to Nato rules and our traditions. Hungary has received the guarantees we need.”

European Election Hungary
Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Hungary would not veto the plan as long as it is not forced to take part (Denes Erdos/AP)

The world’s biggest security alliance does not send weapons or ammunition to Ukraine as an organisation, and has no plans to put troops on the ground, but many of its members give help on a bilateral basis, and jointly provide more than 90% of the country’s military support.

The other 31 allies see Russia’s war on Ukraine as an existential security threat to Europe, but most of them, including Mr Biden, have been extremely cautious to ensure that Nato is not drawn into a wider conflict with Russia.

Nato operates on the basis that an attack on any single ally will be met with a response from them all.