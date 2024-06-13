Rafael Nadal ‘saddened’ to miss Wimbledon as he focuses on Paris Olympics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rafael Nadal ‘saddened’ to miss Wimbledon as he focuses on Paris Olympics

By Press Association
Rafael Nadal confirmed he will miss Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)
Rafael Nadal confirmed he will miss Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

Rafael Nadal said he was “saddened” to miss Wimbledon after opting to prioritise preparing for the Olympics in Paris.

The two-time former champion strongly hinted after his first-round French Open defeat that he would stay on clay rather than risk the physical demands of changing to grass and back again.

That was all but confirmed by Spanish Olympic team captain David Ferrer on Wednesday, and Nadal himself took to social media on Thursday to explain his decision.

“During my post-match press conference at Roland Garros I was asked about my summer calendar and since then I have been practising on clay,” said the 38-year-old.

“It was announced yesterday that I will play at the summer Olympics in Paris, my last Olympics. With this goal, we believe that the best for my body is not to change surface and keep playing on clay until then.

“It’s for this reason that I will miss playing at the Championships this year at Wimbledon. I am saddened not to be able to live this year the great atmosphere of that amazing event that will always be in my heart, and be with all the British fans that always gave me great support. I will miss you all.”

With Nadal set to retire at some point this season, it appears his final match at Wimbledon will have been a quarter-final victory over Taylor Fritz in 2022, following which he withdrew through injury.

The Spaniard will instead play on clay at the Nordea Open in Bastad, Sweden beginning the day after Wimbledon on July 15.

As well as a tilt at a second Olympic gold medal in singles at Roland Garros, Nadal will also team up with Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s doubles.