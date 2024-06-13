Biden says no Gaza ceasefire deal soon, as mediators work to bridge gaps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Biden says no Gaza ceasefire deal soon, as mediators work to bridge gaps

By Press Association
The US President said international leaders had discussed the ceasefire at the G7 summit in Italy (Andrew Medichini/AP)
US President Joe Biden has said he does not expect to reach a ceasefire deal for Gaza in the near future, as an American-backed proposal with global support has not been fully embraced by Israel or Hamas.

Mr Biden said international leaders had discussed the ceasefire at the G7 summit in Italy, but when asked by reporters if a truce deal wound be reached soon, he replied “no”, adding “I haven’t lost hope”.

Earlier on Thursday, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan pushed back against assertions that Israel was not fully committed to the ceasefire plan.

US President Joe Biden, centre right, was attending the G7 summit in Borgo Egnazia, Italy (Alex Brandon/AP)

“Israel has supplied this proposal. It has been sitting on the table for some time. Israel has not contradicted or walked that back,” Mr Sullivan said.

Hamas has responded to the plan by offering amendments, and Mr Sullivan said the goal was “to figure out how we work to bridge the remaining gaps and get to a deal”.

Hamas says the requested changes aim to guarantee a permanent ceasefire and complete Israeli troop withdrawal from Gaza.

The ceasefire proposal announced by Mr Biden includes these provisions, but Hamas has expressed wariness about whether Israel would implement the terms.

A column of Israeli military vehicles leave the Gaza Strip
Israel launched its war after Hamas’s October 7 attack (Tsafrir Abayov/AP)

Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza has killed more than 37,100 people, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count.

Palestinians are facing widespread hunger because the war has largely cut off the flow of food, medicine and other supplies.

UN agencies say more than one million people in Gaza could experience the highest level of starvation by mid-July.

Israel launched its war after Hamas’s October 7 attack, in which militants stormed into southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducting about 250.