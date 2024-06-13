Sergio Garcia beaming after shooting rare bogey-free round at US Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Sergio Garcia beaming after shooting rare bogey-free round at US Open

By Press Association
Sergio Garcia carded a bogey-free 69 on his 25th consecutive appearance in the US Open (George Walker IV/AP)
Sergio Garcia carded a bogey-free 69 on his 25th consecutive appearance in the US Open (George Walker IV/AP)

Sergio Garcia made the most of his late call-up into the 124th US Open with a rare bogey-free round at Pinehurst.

Garcia was in danger of missing out on a 25th straight appearance in golf’s toughest major when he lost out in a seven-for-six play-off in final qualifying in Dallas, the former Masters champion making a bogey on the first extra hole.

However, as first alternate the Spaniard was always likely to gain a place in the field and found out on Monday morning that he would indeed get to contest his third US Open at the North Carolina venue.

Garcia, who finished third behind Michael Campbell in 2005, was among the early starters in round one on Thursday and became just the sixth player to card a bogey-free round in a US Open at Pinehurst with 17 pars and one birdie.

The last time Garcia went bogey-free in the first round of a major was in the 2017 Masters, which he went on to win.

“Obviously to shoot under par in a US Open, which is a championship that I love, it’s always great,” Garcia said. “To go bogey-free is even greater. It’s something that I give a lot of respect to, and I’m very proud of.

“I’ve had the pleasure of playing this championship 25 years in a row and not a lot of people get to do that, so I’m very, very happy to be here and that’s why I keep trying to qualify and make it here.

“Very happy about the way I played, the way I managed my game throughout the whole round, and how patient I stayed all day.

Sergio Garcia
Sergio Garcia waves on the 18th hole during the first round of the US Open at Pinehurst (Matt York/AP)

“I tried to stay very calm and very committed to what I wanted to do, which was to hit a lot of greens and give myself a lot of outside chances for birdie and hope that you get one of those days when you make three or four, and then it’s an amazing day.

“You don’t, like today, it’s still a great day.

“I’ve always liked US Opens because I don’t feel like you have to birdie every hole. If you’re making a lot of pars you’re not losing really much ground, other than a couple of venues that we played in the last maybe seven or eight years.

“I think that on a course like this you can celebrate a lot of pars and that’s what we were doing today.”

American Patrick Cantlay had set the pace with an opening 65, but Garcia feels his own total of one under could be close to the winning total on Sunday.

“All of these players are so good,” Garcia said. “There’s always going to be someone that has the kind of day that hits the ball great, everything goes his way, makes a couple of bombs, and you can shoot 66 or 65.

“Are we going to see it consistently? If it doesn’t rain, I don’t think so. I think if you’re able to stay around par, maybe one under like I did today, I don’t think you’re going to be far away.”