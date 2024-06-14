Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Ron Simons dies aged 63

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Ron Simons dies aged 63

By Press Association
Ron Simons during the 2011 Sundance Film Festival (Victoria Will/AP)
Ron Simons, the actor who turned into a formidable screen and stage producer winning four Tony Awards, has died aged 63.

SimonSays Entertainment, his New York-based production company, said Simons died on Wednesday but gave no cause or other details.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the unexpected passing of our beloved, blessed, and highly favoured friend, Ronald Keith Simons,” the production company wrote in a statement on Facebook.

Simons won Tonys for producing Porgy and Bess, with Norm Lewis and Audra McDonald, A Gentleman’s Guide To Love And Murder, starring Jefferson Mays, Vanya And Sonia And Masha And Spike, with Sigourney Weaver, and Jitney, with John Douglas Thompson.

He also co-produced Hughie, with Forest Whitaker, The Gin Game, starring Cicely Tyson and James Earl Jones, Ain’t Too Proud: The Life And Times Of The Temptations, an all-black production of A Streetcar Named Desire, the revival of For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf, and the original work Thoughts Of A Colored Man.

In 2022, after the first full season since the death of George Floyd reignited a conversation about race and representation in America, Simons was pleased to see Broadway offer one of its most diverse Tony slates yet.

“I can guarantee you I have not seen this many people of colour represented across all categories of the Tony Awards,” he told The Associated Press. “I was so uplifted and impressed by that.”

In film, Simons produced Night Catches Us, with Kerry Washington, Anthony Mackie and Wendell Pierce, Gun Hill Road, with Esai Morales and Judy Reyes, Blue Caprice, starring Isaiah Washington and Tequan Richmond, and Mother Of George, with Danai Gurira.

Simons, who earned a bachelor’s degree from Columbia College, an MBA from Columbia Business School and an MFA from the University of Washington, was a product manager at Microsoft when he decided to change his life and pursue a career in entertainment.

He began as an actor, appearing in regional theatres including Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Seattle Repertory Theatre, Utah Shakespeare Festival and the Classical Theatre of Harlem.

He was in the films 27 Dresses and Mystery Team, as well as on the small screen in The Resident, Law & Order, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Law & Order: SVU.