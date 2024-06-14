Rory McIlroy remains in contention for US Open title after mixed second round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rory McIlroy remains in contention for US Open title after mixed second round

By Press Association
Rory McIlroy recorded a second-round 72 in the US Open (George Walker IV/AP)
Rory McIlroy recorded a second-round 72 in the US Open (George Walker IV/AP)

Rory McIlroy veered from the ridiculous to the sublime to remain firmly in contention for a first major title since 2014 in the US Open at Pinehurst.

McIlroy added a second round of 72 to his opening 65 to lie a shot off the early clubhouse lead as playing partner Scottie Scheffler faced an anxious wait to see if he would avoid a first missed cut since August 2022.

Masters champion Scheffler, a 3/1 pre-tournament favourite for his sixth win of the year, failed to record a single birdie for the first time in 169 rounds as he returned a 74 to finish five over par.

Scottie Scheffler reacts after a missed putt in the US Open
Scottie Scheffler faced a long wait to see if he would make the cut in the US Open after finishing five over par (Matt York/AP)

In contrast, Bryson DeChambeau made five birdies, including from tap-in range on the 18th, to set the halfway target on four under following an eventful 69.

McIlroy had hoped to exploit ideal conditions and fresh greens on Friday morning but hit a mediocre chip from short of the green on his opening hole, the par-five 10th, and was unable to convert the birdie putt from 12 feet.

That was McIlroy’s first five of the week – he had birdied both par fives on Thursday – and another soon followed on the 11th when he was unable to get up and down after a slightly pulled approach span back off the green.

McIlroy also bogeyed the par-three 15th and the Northern Irishman’s day looked set to go from bad to worse when his birdie putt on the 17th rolled past the hole and off the front of the green, but he promptly chipped in for an unorthodox par.

A first birdie of the day finally arrived on the third and McIlroy made a vital save on the fifth after seeing Scheffler and Xander Schauffele both run up double-bogey sevens after needing two attempts to find the putting surface from the native area left of the green.

McIlroy’s approach had also ended up in the same area but he wisely cut his losses with a more conservative third shot across the green and two-putted for par.

A bogey on the ninth cost McIlroy a share of the lead but with weather warnings posted around the course as the temperature climbed above 90 degrees, the afternoon starters were set to face increasingly difficult conditions.

“Obviously it didn’t go quite as well as yesterday, but I feel like the golf course played a little more difficult, even though we were off in the morning,” McIlroy said.

Rory McIlroy, with hand on hip, waits to play a shot in the US Open
Rory McIlroy was satisfied to remain in a good position after a second round of 72 in the US Open (George Walker/AP)

“Some of the hole locations were definitely a little tougher. Sort of had to have your wits about you. I putted it off one green there on 17.

“Overall I felt like I did a pretty good job at keeping some of the mistakes off the scorecard. I wish I had converted a couple more of the chances. Hit the ball pretty well. I think only missed one fairway. So I had plenty of opportunities.

“Wasn’t quite as good with the putter today but still overall in a great position going into the weekend.”