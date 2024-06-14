Tejano singer and TV host Johnny Canales dies at 77

Tejano singer and longtime US television music show host Johnny Canales has died. He was 77.

Canales’ family confirmed his death in a statement posted on Thursday on the Johnny and Nora Canales Show Facebook page. The post did not provide a cause of death.

“He was more than just a beloved husband, father, TV host, musician, and entertainer; he was a beacon of hope and joy for countless people,” according to the statement. “His infectious charisma and dedication to promoting Latino music and culture left a large mark on the world.”

Canales, who was born in Mexico, was known by the catchphrase “Take it away” as he hosted a televised music show in Corpus Christi, Texas, in the 1980s and 1990s.

He is credited with launching the career of Tejano superstar Selena on the show and was portrayed by actor Luis Bordonada in the Netflix series Selena: The Series.

At its height, the syndicated show was seen across the United States, Mexico and Latin America.

Corpus Christi musician and music producer Dusty Oliveira told KXII-TV that as a child he watched and was inspired by Canales’ show.

“To see someone from here do that and then blow up on a national scale, or a worldwide scale really, is really important because you want to see people like yourself doing these things,” Oliveira said.

Musician Art Galvan said he toured with Canales’ band during the 1970s and called him a longtime friend.

“I was making about 50 dollars per gig, man that was a lot of money back then … he offered me about 75,” Mr Galvan said.

“He was a funny, funny guy …. he was a good entertainer, he had the gift of gab,” Mr Galvan said. “He lived a long, good life.”