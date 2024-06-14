Tyrrell Hatton keeping cool in battle for maiden major at US Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tyrrell Hatton keeping cool in battle for maiden major at US Open

By Press Association
Tyrrell Hatton believes he can challenge for a first major title in the US Open (George Walker IV/AP)
Tyrrell Hatton kept his “internal screaming” to a minimum to remain in contention for the US Open, despite an unlucky break on the 13th hole at Pinehurst.

Hatton’s approach to the par four pitched into the edge of the hole and span back into a greenside bunker, from where he was unable to save par.

However, the fiery Englishman – who was half of “Team Angry” with Jon Rahm in last year’s Ryder Cup – managed to maintain his composure and add a 71 to his opening 68 for a halfway total of one under par.

“That wasn’t a nice break,” Hatton said of the 13th. “I hit a really good second shot in. Obviously too good.

“Pitched up to a foot from the flag, and it basically landed in the back corner of the hole and then spun off 25 yards way down into the bunker. I hit four good shots there and walked off with a five. Not ideal.

“Accepting sometimes that if you have hit a good shot and you get a bad break… I’d say I’ve done better at that the last two days than maybe I have done so far this year.

“But it’s more just trying to accept that everyone is going to be making mistakes. It’s not like other weeks where the winning score is quite a few under par and you need to make birdies and bogeys hurt a lot more than maybe they do this week.”

Asked what goes through his head during a US Open, Hatton added: “Sort of internally screaming for the most part. Yeah, there’s just no rest. There’s no easy shots. It’s quite a stressful five and a half hours, to be honest.

“I think everyone would say the same thing. But it is what it is.

Jon Rahm (left) and Tyrrell Hatton bump fists during the 2023 Ryder Cupfile photo
Tyrrell Hatton remained in contention for the US Open despite an unlucky break in round two (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Some guys can bottle it up. I’m always pretty good at just showing you how I feel.

“I’m not afraid to just get it out of my system. Although this week I’m trying not to sort of blow up too much because I’m trying to give myself a little bit of grace on occasions.”

Hatton believes he can draw on his experience of winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational in difficult conditions in 2020 as he bids to win a first major title over the weekend.

“That was brutal,” the world number 20 recalled. “I think I shot three over that weekend and still won the golf tournament.

Tyrrell Hatton walks to the first green in round two of the US Open
Tyrrell Hatton carded a second round of 71 in the US Open at Pinehurst (Matt York/AP)

“I feel like I’ve proved to myself that I can compete with the best players in the world. Winning Bay Hill was very similar to a US Open, to be honest, and Bay Hill generally has one of the best fields on the PGA Tour.

“I know if I play the kind of golf I’m capable of, then I’ll give myself a chance.

“I haven’t really done that so far in majors. I haven’t had a chance going into Sunday. But I’d like to think if I got myself into position, then I’d deal with it as well as I can.”