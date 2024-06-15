Haiti’s police chief replaced after more officers killed by gangs

Haitian leaders have ousted Frantz Elbe, the director of Haiti’s National Police, following months of criticism that he was not doing enough to protect officers under attack by gangs.

Former Haitian police chief Normil Rameau, who was dismissed from the post nearly four years ago under a different administration, will once again take the helm of an underfunded and ill-equipped department that only has 4,000 officers on duty at a time in a country of more than 11 million inhabitants.

More than 2,500 people have been killed or injured across Haiti in the first three months of the year as gang violence continues to surge.

Police have come under attack from gangs (Odelyn Joseph/AP)

Among those killed have been nearly two dozen police officers, overwhelmed by gangs that control 80% of capital Port-au-Prince and have more powerful weapons.

The most recent killings targeted three officers from a newly formed anti-gang tactical unit who were on patrol in an armoured vehicle. A fourth remains missing.

Mr Rameau’s appointment comes as a newly selected prime minister and Cabinet take the reins of Haiti’s government with a transitional presidential council at their side.

Mr Rameau previously served as director general of police under former president Jovenel Moise, who appointed him in August 2019. Prior to that, he oversaw the detective division.

He was ousted as police chief in November 2020 after Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe accused him of being incompetent and not producing results at a time when gangs were seizing control of more territory.