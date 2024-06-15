Spain lay down early marker at Euro 2024 with impressive win over Croatia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spain lay down early marker at Euro 2024 with impressive win over Croatia

By Press Association
Croatia midfielder Luka Modric saw his side suffer an opening defeat as Spain coasted to victory in Berlin (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)
Spain got their Euro 2024 campaign off to an impressive start with a 3-0 win over Croatia in Berlin.

Captain Alvaro Morata set La Roja on their way in Group B with a low finish after 29 minutes before Fabian Ruiz soon doubled the lead after some quick footwork inside the Croatia penalty area.

Dani Carvajal volleyed home a third from close range in first-half stoppage time, with Croatia seeing a late goal from substitute Bruno Petkovic ruled out for encroachment when he slotted in a cross after his initial penalty had been saved.

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal – whose start saw him become the youngest player to feature at a European Championship aged 16 and 338 days – created an early opening for Morata, whose scuffed 20-yard effort lacked power.

Croatia – beaten on penalties by Spain in last year’s Nations League final – slowly started to build a spell of possession, with Ante Budimir heading wide after the ball was swung in from the right.

Spain broke the deadlock in the 29th minute when Ruiz played a central ball up to Atletico Madrid striker Morata, who held off his marker and slotted past Dominik Livakovic.

Croatia soon fell further behind as Ruiz doubled Spain’s lead in the 32nd minute.

Spain’s Dani Carvajal celebrates after scoring at Euro 2024
Dani Carvajal scored a third for Spain just ahead of the break (Manu Fernandez/AP)

The Paris St Germain midfielder collected the ball 20 yards out before showing quick feet to dart into the penalty area and drill into the bottom corner.

Croatia almost hit back straight away as Marcelo Brozovic’s 18-yard strike was saved by Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon and Lovro Majer fired into the side netting.

Spain scored again late in the half when Real Madrid defender Carvajal darted through a crowded six-yard box to volley in Yamal’s curling cross.

Croatia – whose fans had packed out the Olympiastadion – were close to conceding a fourth early in the second half as Livakovic palmed away Yamal’s curling effort which looked destined for the far corner.

Bruno Petkovic takes aim from the penalty spot during Croatia's defeat to Spain at Euro 2024
Bruno Petkovic had a penalty saved (Sunday Alamba/AP)

As the hour mark approached, Croatia finally caused some panic in the Spain penalty area when Josip Stanisic’s goalbound effort was blocked by Marc Cucurella before Budimir’s header was punched clear by Simon.

Croatia were awarded a penalty with 12 minutes left after Simon lost the ball and Petkovic looked to slot into an open net before he went down under a challenge from Rodri.

English referee Michael Oliver swiftly pointed to the spot and showed a yellow card to the Manchester City midfielder, who looked to have made minimal contact at best.

Petkovic saw his spot-kick saved by Simon – but Ivan Perisic cut the loose ball back through the six-yard box where his team-mate tapped in.

The goal, though, was ruled out for encroachment by Perisic into the left side of the area, and Luis de la Fuente’s side saw through the closing stages to complete a comfortable win.