It’s mental torture: Shane Lowry reveals struggles after US Open third round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

It’s mental torture: Shane Lowry reveals struggles after US Open third round

By Press Association
Shane Lowry believes level par could win the US Open at Pinehurst (George Walker IV/AP)
Shane Lowry believes level par could win the US Open at Pinehurst (George Walker IV/AP)

Shane Lowry predicted level par would have a great chance to win the US Open after experiencing “absolute mental torture” in the third round at Pinehurst.

Lowry made the halfway cut on the mark of five over par and remained on that total after carding three birdies and three bogeys in a round of 70.

Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg held a one-shot lead at the halfway stage on five under par, but Lowry believes the increasingly difficult conditions will send scores soaring over the weekend.

Shane Lowry watches his tee shot in the US Open
Shane Lowry described his third round of the US Open as “mental torture” (George Walker IV/AP)

“It’s torture out there, honestly it’s absolute mental torture,” the former Open champion said. That’s the best level par I’ve ever shot in my life.

“Every single shot you have, even when you hit a good shot the putts you have, it’s brutally difficult.

“You’re standing in the middle of the fairway on par fours with an eight iron in hand and you’re like ‘Right, where will I miss this’ instead of thinking where will I hit it.

“It’s not much craic out there to be honest.

“It’s obviously firmer than it was last few days. It’s way windier. The wind’s in a different direction so some of the par fours are really long. You really just have to manage your way well around there and I did a great job today.”

Lowry began the day with a bogey on the first, but birdied the sixth and holed a bunker shot for another on the seventh.

“My first hole of the day I hit two lovely shots to the middle of the green and had 40 feet for birdie and I thought I could easily putt this into the bunker,” he added.

“So I left it 10 feet short and missed the next one. That’s kind of nearly what you have to do. You have to be very clever the way you go about your business.

“I’m very happy because I think the scoring is going to come way back this afternoon and I was thinking level par’s not going to be very far away this weekend.

“The leaders and the guys under par just need to get it into their heads that level par with nine holes to play on Sunday will have a chance.

“If you get on a bad run you just need to steady the ship and keep going, you don’t need to make birdies.”