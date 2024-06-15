Italy recover to beat Albania after conceding fastest goal in Euros history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Italy recover to beat Albania after conceding fastest goal in Euros history

By Press Association
Nicolo Barella scored Italy’s winning goal against Albania (Nick Potts/PA)
Nicolo Barella ensured defending champions Italy launched their Euro 2024 campaign with victory over Albania despite conceding the fastest goal in European Championship history.

Nedim Bajrami fired the Albanians ahead after just 23 seconds at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund, in the process eclipsing Dmitri Kirichenko’s strike 67 seconds into Russia’s 2-1 win over Greece in 2004.

However, the Italians quickly levelled through defender Alessandro Bastoni before Barella secured a 2-1 Group B win which was more comfortable than the scoreline suggests, with most of the drama coming inside the opening 16 minutes.

Indeed, had it not been for the heroics of Brentford goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, who produced a string of fine saves, Italy might have prevailed significantly more comfortably.

Albania, ranked 66th in the world, could hardly have got off to a better start as Bajrami intercepted Federico Dimarco’s ill-judged throw-in back towards Bastoni before taking a controlling touch and smashing a right-foot shot into the roof of the net.

Italy’s response was immediate and concerted with Lorenzo Pellegrini firing just wide from Gianluca Scamacca’s clever flick-on, and they were back on terms with 11 minutes gone when Pellegrini and Dimarco worked a short corner and Bastoni powered home a far-post header from the former’s cross.

The game was turned on its head five minutes later when the Albanians succumbed once again to the incessant pressure when Inter Milan midfielder Barella, who had been an injury doubt ahead of kick-off, thumped a snapshot past helpless Strakosha after his defenders had been unable to clear their lines.

Albania’s Rey Manaj fails to score during a Group B match between Italy and Albania at the Euro 2024
Italy held on to beat Albania (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

With Barella, Pellegrini and Jorginho dominating the midfield battle, Sylvinho’s men were starved of possession and Strakosha had to come to their rescue twice as the half-time whistle approached.

First, he tipped Davide Frattesi’s chipped effort on to the upright after he had been played in by Scamacca, and then got his angles right to deny the former West Ham striker at his near post.

Albania emerged after half-time determined to drag themselves back into the game, but met stern resistance from the Italian defence before the Azzurri gradually eased back on to the front foot with Federico Chiesa curling a left-foot attempt just wide on the hour.

However, despite the control they exerted, Luciano Spalletti’s side could not extend their lead to give Albania hope, and they were almost made to pay at the death when Gianluigi Donnarumma did just enough to keep out substitute Rey Manaj’s attempt.