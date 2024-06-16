Wout Weghorst grabs late winner as Netherlands beat Poland in Euro 2024 opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Wout Weghorst grabs late winner as Netherlands beat Poland in Euro 2024 opener

By Press Association
Wout Weghorst grabbed an 83rd-minute winner for the Netherlands against Poland (Jens Buettner/AP)
Substitute Wout Weghorst struck late on to earn the Netherlands a 2-1 win over Poland in their Group D opener at Euro 2024.

Adam Buksa headed Poland into an early lead at Hamburg’s Volksparkstadion, but Cody Gakpo ensured it was level at half-time.

The Netherlands pushed for a late winner and it arrived when Burnley forward Weghorst fired home in the 83rd minute.

Poland were without captain and talisman Robert Lewandowski due to a thigh injury but still took the lead in the 16th minute.

Piotr Zielinski, who took the armband in Lewandowski’s absence, produced a fine corner which Buksa headed into the far corner.

It sparked jubilant scenes from substitute Lewandowski in the Poland dugout and delivered a shock to the Netherlands, who had entered the tournament with six wins in seven matches and 21 goals scored during that period.

There was a quick response from Ronald Koeman’s men, though, with Liverpool forward Gakpo able to level after 29 minutes.

Cody Gakpo equalises for Netherlands as Poland defenders try to block him
Cody Gakpo equalises for Netherlands (Sunday Alamba/AP)

Nathan Ake burst forward to win a loose ball and tee up Gakpo, who found the net from 22 yards with the help of a deflection for his 10th international goal.

It remained level at the break, but the Netherlands started strongly after half-time and Xavi Simons sliced wide when well placed after good work by Gakpo.

Koeman’s men continued to dictate possession, only for Poland to go close when Nicola Zalewski had a header saved by Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen.

As the seconds ticked away, Koeman turned to his bench and Weghorst provided the answer when he rifled home Ake’s low ball into the area just two minutes after coming on.