Daniel Radcliffe lands first Tony award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Daniel Radcliffe lands first Tony award

By Press Association
Daniel Radcliffe poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical for Merrily We Roll Along (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Daniel Radcliffe poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical for Merrily We Roll Along (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

British star Daniel Radcliffe has won his first Tony award, in a ceremony dominated by first time winners.

Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose, who choreographed and starred in the opening number of the ceremony, returned for the third time as host at the Lincoln Center’s David H Koch Theatre in New York City.

After performing with the cast of Merrily We Roll Along, Radcliffe appeared shocked to win the award for best actor in a featured role in a musical.

2024 Tony Awards – Show
Daniel Radcliffe accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical for Merrily We Roll Along (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

“This has been one of the best experiences of my life,” Radcliffe said.

The Harry Potter star thanked the late Stephen Sondheim “for writing this unbelievable show”, the songs of which he described as “a gift to get to sing every night”.

The 34-year-old described it as an “honour” to share the stage with co-stars Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff – who was crying in the audience – in the musical which charts the turbulent relationship between three lifelong friends.

“I will miss you so much, I don’t really have to act in this show, I just have to look at you and I feel everything, I will never have it this good again.”

Radcliffe wished a happy Fathers Day to his parents who were sat in the audience, and declared his love to partner Erin Darke.

“My love Erin, you and our son are the best thing that has ever happened to me, thank you so much,” he said.

2024 Tony Awards – Arrivals
Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne arrive at the 77th Tony Awards (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The star-studded ceremony saw Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne, Nick Jonas, Nicole Scherzinger, Jennifer Hudson, Idina Menzel, and Cynthia Erivo among the attendees, alongside a surprise performance from Alicia Keys and Jay-Z.

“I had to do something crazy, this is my home town,” Keys said, after the pair joined the cast of her semi-autobiographical musical Hell’s Kitchen to perform their 2009 hit song Empire State Of Mind in tribute to New York.

The ceremony saw a host of first time winners, kicking off with Succession’s Jeremy Strong, who triumphed in the best actor in a play category for An Enemy Of The People.

In the revival of Henrik Ibsen’s production, Strong plays a doctor who refuses to be silenced when he discovers public baths to be contaminated.

“This play is a cry from the heart and an exhortation to face up to the difficult truth that are starring us all down right now, it’s been a privilege to give its warning and its hope to audiences,” he said on-stage.