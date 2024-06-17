US Open day four: Misses will haunt Rory McIlroy for life says Nick Faldo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US Open day four: Misses will haunt Rory McIlroy for life says Nick Faldo

By Press Association
Rory McIlroy reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the US Open (Matt York/AP)
Rory McIlroy reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the US Open (Matt York/AP)

Sir Nick Faldo believes Rory McIlroy will be haunted forever by letting the US Open slip through his fingers at Pinehurst.

Four birdies in the space of five holes from the ninth had given McIlroy a two-shot lead in pursuit of a fifth major title and first since 2014, only for the world number three to bogey three of the last four holes.

That devastating run included missed par putts of two feet, six inches and three feet, nine inches on the 16th and 18th respectively and allowed Bryson DeChambeau to claim his second US Open title with a brilliant par save from sand on the last.

Commentating for Sky Sports, six-time major winner Faldo said: “That’s going to haunt Rory for the rest of his life, those two misses.”

McIlroy did not speak to the media after his devastating loss and DeChambeau expressed sympathy for his beaten rival.

“For him to miss that putt (on 18), I would never wish that on anybody,” DeChambeau said after a final round of 71 left him six under par, a shot ahead of McIlroy and two clear of Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau.

“I think that fire in him is only going to continue to grow. He’s going to win more major championships.

“I have nothing but respect for how he plays the game of golf because, to be honest, when he was climbing up the leaderboard, he was two ahead, I was like, Uh-oh, uh-oh. But luckily things went my way.”

Quote of the day

“That’s going to haunt Rory for the rest of his life, those two misses” – Six-time major winner Sir Nick Faldo, commentating for Sky Sports, sums up the pain of McIlroy’s short missed par putts on the 16th and 18th.

Statistic of the day

Top statistician Justin Ray highlights how McIlroy’s par miss on the 16th came out of the blue.

Shot of the day

There can be only one winner, DeChambeau hitting a stunning shot from 55 yards from a bunker on the last to set up the winning par.

Round of the day

Bryson DeChambeau plays from a bunker on the 72nd hole
Bryson DeChambeau hits from the bunker on the 18th hole on his way to winning the US Open (Matt York/AP)

A closing 71 was DeChambeau’s only round over par all week, but it was good enough to seal the title thanks to a brilliant par save on the 18th.

Hardest hole

The eighth hole was the hardest in the final round with just three birdies, 24 bogeys, four double bogeys and a triple bogey leading to a scoring average of 4.430.

Easiest hole

With the tee moved up and the hole reduced to just 316 yards, it was no surprise the par-four 13th played the easiest on Sunday. Daniel Berger made the only eagle, but there were 41 birdies and just five bogeys for an average of 3.490.

When is the next major?

The 152nd Open Championship will take place at Royal Troon from July 18-21.