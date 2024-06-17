Jennifer Lopez shares Father’s Day tribute to Ben Affleck amid marital rumours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jennifer Lopez shares Father’s Day tribute to Ben Affleck amid marital rumours

By Press Association
Jennifer Lopez (Matt Crossick/PA)
Jennifer Lopez (Matt Crossick/PA)

Jennifer Lopez has paid a Father’s Day tribute to her husband Ben Affleck amid speculation about the state of their marriage.

Rumours have been swirling that the couple’s relationship is under pressure and they could be heading for divorce.

The Hollywood couple, who were previously engaged before a high-profile split in 2004, got married in July 2022.

Sharing a black and white throwback photo of Affleck on her Instagram story, she wrote on Instagram: “Our hero. Happy Father’s Day.”

Justice League Photocall – London
Ben Affleck (Matt Crossick/PA)

She added a white heart emoji.

Affleck is father to three children to ex-wife Jennifer Garner – Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Lopez also shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Lopez and Affleck enjoyed a very high-profile reunion following Lopez’s split from Alex Rodriguez and tied the knot in Las Vegas before a second wedding in Georgia.

Their relationship is the subject of her independently produced film The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

Reports of marital strain come as Lopez cancelled her upcoming live tour, saying she was “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends”.