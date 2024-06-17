Nicolae Stanciu stunner helps Romania record impressive victory over Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nicolae Stanciu stunner helps Romania record impressive victory over Ukraine

By Press Association
Nicolae Stanciu’s strike helped Romania to a big win (Matthias Schrader/AP)
Nicolae Stanciu scored the pick of the goals as Romania began their Euro 2024 campaign in style with an impressive 3-0 win over Ukraine in Munich.

Stanciu fired his side into a 29th-minute lead which they never looked like giving up as further goals from Razvan Marin and Denis Dragus sealed victory on a day to forget for Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

With Mykhailo Mudryk and Artem Dovbyk in menacing mood, Ukraine made the early running in the Group E encounter and Girona striker Dovbyk blazed a 22nd-minute attempt high over the crossbar.

However, the opening goal arrived at the other end seven minutes later when Lunin’s scuffed clearance under pressure from Marin was picked off by Dennis Man, who fed Stanciu to brilliantly drill the ball into the top corner from outside the area.

Man saw a raking shot from a narrow angle deflected just wide and Stanciu almost caught out Lunin direct from a corner as Edward Iordanescu’s side pushed for a second before the break.

Florinel Coman sent a bobbling shot across Lunin and wide of the far post within seconds of the restart.

Romania’s Razvan Marin celebrates scoring his side’s second goal in a 3-0 win over Ukraine
Razvan Marin scored Romania’s second goal in their 3-0 Group E victory over Ukraine (Antonio Calanni/AP/PA)

And Romania, who came through qualification unbeaten, increased their lead after 53 minutes when Marin’s shot from distance eluded Lunin’s dive.

It was 3-0 within four minutes when, after Lunin had parried Andrei Ratiu’s searing shot at his near post, Man and Stanciu worked a short corner before the former crossed for Dragus.

Romania goalkeeper Florin Nita made a fine late save from Georgiy Sudakov to preserve his clean sheet.