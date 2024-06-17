France off to winning start as Max Wober own goal proves enough against Austria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

France off to winning start as Max Wober own goal proves enough against Austria

By Press Association
France held on for a 1-0 Euro 2024 win over Austria (Hassan Ammar/AP)
France held on for a 1-0 Euro 2024 win over Austria (Hassan Ammar/AP)

France got off to a winning start at Euro 2024 with a narrow 1-0 victory over stubborn Austria after Max Wober scored a first-half own goal in Dusseldorf.

Austria were inches from taking the lead in the first period through Christoph Baumgartner before Kylian Mbappe’s cross was headed into his own net by Leeds defender Wober to give the two-time champions a half-time lead.

France had chances to extend their lead in the second period through Antoine Griezmann, while Mbappe was still searching for his first European Championship goal after he missed a glorious one-on-one effort but France hung on make a winning start in Group D.

Euro 2024 Soccer Austria France
Mbappe missed a glorious chance to put France 2-0 up (Hassan Ammar/AP)

France posed the first threat of the tie when Mbappe sprinted down the left and unleashed a low effort which needed to be tipped behind by Patrick Pentz.

Austria missed an opportunity to hit the front when a neat combination between Michael Gregoritsch and Marcel Sabitzer put Baumgartner through on goal but he saw his strike magnificently saved by the feet of Mike Maignan.

Austria should have had a corner from Maignan’s save but France went down the other end and took the lead less than two minutes later.

Mbappe switched to the right and instantly made an impact as he bamboozled Phillipp Mwene from a standing start and sent a ball into the box which Wober nodded into his own net.

France had a golden opportunity to double their lead in the 56th minute as Mbappe raced through one-on-one with Pentz but curled his effort wide when it looked easier to score.

APTOPIX Euro 2024 Soccer Austria France
Mbappe was forced off late on with an injury to his nose (Martin Meissner/AP)

France started to turn up the heat in search for a second goal, Theo Hernandez raced clear and sent a fizzing cross into the box, leaving Griezmann just inches away from tapping the ball into an empty net.

With time ticking down, France missed another chance to double their lead when Marcus Thuram aimed straight at Pentz from inside the box which left the door open for Austria with 10 minutes to go.

The match ended with a cause for concern for France fans who saw talisman Mbappe replaced late on after suffering a nose injury following a collision, but the nevertheless picked up their first three points of the competition.