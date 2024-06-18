Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra charged with defaming country’s monarchy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra charged with defaming country’s monarchy

By Press Association
Thaksin Shinawatra has been indicted over accusations that he defamed the country’s monarchy (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)

Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was granted release on bail hours after he was formally indicted on Tuesday on a charge of defaming the country’s monarchy in one of several court cases that have rattled Thai politics.

Thaksin, an influential political figure despite being removed from power 18 years ago, reported himself to prosecutors on Tuesday morning and was indicted, Prayuth Bejraguna, a spokesperson for the office of the attorney general, said at a news conference.

A car believed to be carrying Mr Thaksin arrived at the Criminal Court in Bangkok but he did not come out to meet reporters.

His lawyer, Winyat Chatmontree, told reporters that Mr Thaksin was ready to enter the judicial process.

The same car left the court a few hours later after Mr Thaksin was granted bail, though again he did not meet with waiting reporters.

A few hours later, the criminal court said Mr Thaksin’s bail release was approved with a bond worth 500,000 baht (£10,200) under a condition that he cannot travel out of Thailand unless he receives permission from the court.

A court statement issued later listed several reasons for allowing bail, including Mr Thaksin’s age, his having a permanent address in Thailand and the lack of an objection from the prosecutor. It added that his passport was confiscated.

The law on defaming the monarchy, an offence known as lese majeste, is punishable by three to 15 years in prison. It is among the harshest such laws globally and increasingly has been used in Thailand to punish government critics.

Thaksin, now 74, was ousted by an army coup in 2006 that set off years of deep political polarisation.

His opponents, who were generally staunch royalists, had accused him of corruption, abuse of power and disrespecting then-King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in 2016.

Mr Thaksin has maintained a high profile and is seen as the unofficial power behind the current government.