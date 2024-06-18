Arda Guler and Mert Muldur score stunners as Turkey beat Georgia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Arda Guler and Mert Muldur score stunners as Turkey beat Georgia

By Press Association
Arda Guler struck an eye-catching effort (Nick Potts/PA)
Arda Guler struck an eye-catching effort (Nick Potts/PA)

Spectacular strikes from Arda Guler and Mert Muldur helped Turkey launch their Euro 2024 campaign with a thrilling 3-1 win over major tournament debutants Georgia.

Real Madrid forward Guler lit up an engrossing Group F encounter by curling home a stunning 65th-minute effort in Dortmund before Kerem Akturkoglu sealed victory with a breakaway goal at the death.

The 19-year-old Guler’s eye-catching finish came after Muldur’s thumping volley gave Vincenzo Montella’s men a 25th-minute lead, only for Georges Mikautadze to level before the break with a landmark goal for Georgia.

Mert Muldur points to the sky after scoring a wonder goal for Turkey
Mert Muldur smashed Turkey ahead in Dortmund (Nick Potts/PA)

Following clashes between rival fans in the stands ahead of kick-off, Turkey’s positive start was almost rewarded when Kaan Ayhan smashed against the inside of the left post with 10 minutes played.

Turkey goalkeeper Mert Gunok produced a fine save to keep out Anzor Mekvabishvili’s deflected effort a minute later before his side deservedly edged ahead.

Ferdi Kadioglu’s cross from the left was only partially cleared by the head of Lasha Dvali and Fenerbahce right-back Muldur emphatically lashed into the top right corner from the edge of the 18-yard box.

VAR denied Montella’s side a quickfire second as Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz was marginally offside when he tapped home after Guler’s cross was helped on by Orkun Kokcu.

Mikautadze quickly capitalised on the let-off by beating Gunok at his near post to equalise following Giorgi Kochorashvili’s centre before volleying narrowly wide at the end of a flowing team move.

Turkey regained the lead when Guler underlined his undoubted potential by unleashing a thunderous finish into the top left corner from 25 yards to delight his country’s boisterous supporters.

Georgia midfielder Kochorashvili hit the crossbar and then fired wide in added time before captain Guram Kashia headed against a post during a frantic finish which concluded with substitute Akturkoglu racing away to give Turkey manager Montella a 50th birthday to remember.