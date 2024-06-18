Birthday boy Vincenzo Montella receives ‘best present’ after Turkey win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Birthday boy Vincenzo Montella receives ‘best present’ after Turkey win

By Press Association
Vincenzo Montella saw Turkey get off to a great start at Euro 2024 (Andreea Alexandru/AP)
Turkey manager Vincenzo Montella toasted the best possible 50th birthday present following a thrilling 3-1 win over Georgia at Euro 2024.

Spectacular strikes from Mert Muldur and Arda Guler, either side of Georges Mikautadze’s equaliser, helped settle an engrossing Group F encounter against the tournament debutants in Dortmund.

Yet Turkey survived a major scare as tenacious Georgia twice struck the woodwork and also wasted a golden chance to level before Kerem Akturkoglu put the result beyond doubt at the death with a breakaway goal.

“It was a match worthy of the finals,” said Italian Montella, whose side were heavily backed on the terraces at Westfalenstadion.

“Our supporters were great, even when it was tough, and this victory is for them as well.

“I’m turning 50 today so this was the best present I could have received.”

Nineteen-year-old Real Madrid forward Guler thumped home a delightful 65th-minute strike from distance to restore Turkey’s advantage after Mikautadze’s milestone goal cancelled out a thunderous volley from right-back Muldur.

Georgia midfielder Giorgi Kochorashvili hit the crossbar and later fired wide in added time before captain Guram Kashia headed against a post during a frantic finish which concluded with substitute Akturkoglu racing away to score.

“We’ve never got beyond the group stage in the last three Euros; we didn’t even pick up a point last time,” said Montella.

“Our first target was to win this match. Now we’ve won it, the dream is to win the next one and reach the knockout stage.”

Georgia coach Willy Sagnol was left to reflect on fine margins as he turns his attention to pivotal meetings with Czech Republic and Portugal.

“It’s never nice when you lose but for my team we can be proud of our performance and putting Georgian football in such a positive light,” he said.

“We had as many chances at they did.”