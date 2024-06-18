Noam Chomsky’s wife says reports of famed linguist’s death are false

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Noam Chomsky’s wife says reports of famed linguist’s death are false

By Press Association
Noam Chomsky’s wife, Valeria Wasserman Chomsky, says reports that the famed linguist and activist has died are untrue (Hatem Moussa/AP)
Noam Chomsky’s wife, Valeria Wasserman Chomsky, says reports that the famed linguist and activist has died are untrue (Hatem Moussa/AP)

Noam Chomsky’s wife says reports that the famed linguist and activist had died are untrue.

Valeria Wasserman Chomsky told The Associated Press the claims were false after reports of her husband’s death circulated on social media early on Tuesday.

“No, it is false,” she wrote in an email.

Chomsky, 95, had been admitted to hospital in Brazil, where the couple resides, while recovering from a stroke suffered a year ago, Mrs Chomsky told the AP last week.

But the Beneficencia Portuguesa hospital in Sao Paulo said in a statement that Chomsky was discharged on Tuesday to continue his treatment at home.

Both Jacobin and The New Statesman published obituaries for Chomsky, though the former has since changed its headline from “We Remember Noam Chomsky” to “Let’s Celebrate Noam Chomsky”.

The New Statesman took its essay by former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis down altogether.

The Chomskys have had a residence in Brazil since 2015.

Noam Chomsky, known to millions for his criticisms of US foreign policy, taught for decades at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In 2017, he joined the College of Social & Behavioural Sciences at the University of Arizona in Tucson.