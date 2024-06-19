Eddie Murphy on Beverly Hills Cop return at 63: ‘I would rather not do stunts’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eddie Murphy on Beverly Hills Cop return at 63: ‘I would rather not do stunts’

By Press Association
Eddie Murphy in a scene from the original 1984 Beverly Hills Cop film (Landmark Media/Alamy)
Eddie Murphy in a scene from the original 1984 Beverly Hills Cop film (Landmark Media/Alamy)

Eddie Murphy said it was not as easy reprising his role in the fourth installment of Beverly Hills Cop, three decades after the last film premiered.

The US actor first debuted as Detroit detective Axel Foley in 1984’s Beverly Hills Cop, which saw him go rogue and travel to California to solve the murder of his childhood friend – before returning in the 1987 and 1994 sequels.

“It felt like old man,” Murphy quipped in an interview on the Today show in the US.

“I did Beverly Hills Cop when I was 21, and I’m 63 now.

“Now, I would rather not do any stunts. We were shooting something and the director said ‘I want you to come out of this place and run down those steps’.

“After we shot he was like ‘Can you come down with more urgency and faster’ and I was like ‘No’.

“I was like ‘I’m not doing anything action, don’t call me unless you offer me the same type of shit you would offer Morgan Freeman’,” Murphy joked.

In the fourth installment titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, which debuts on Netflix on July 3, Murphy returns to California after his daughter – played by Taylour Paige – is threatened.

Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop stars Eddie Murphy, John Ashton and Judge Reinhold (Universal Images Group North America LLC/Alamy)

The film sees actors John Ashton and Edward “Judge” Reinhold reprise their roles as John Taggart and Billy Rosewood to help Murphy’s character uncover a potential conspiracy involving new character Captain Grant played by Kevin Bacon.

Murphy told Today presenter Al Roker the only way the film could happen was if “all of us were in it”.

The film also stars Murphy’s real-life daughter Bria Murphy, who arrests him in the film.