Kylian Mbappe says ‘no victories without risks’ as France sweat on his fitness

By Press Association
Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose during the match against Austria on Monday night (Nick Potts/PA)
Kylian Mbappe says “without risks there are no victories” as France continue to wait on news of his recovery from a broken nose.

Mbappe suffered the injury after colliding with opponent Kevin Danso’s shoulder in Les Bleus’ 1-0 victory over Austria on Monday night but did not require immediate surgery.

While plans are being made for the 25-year-old to wear a protective mask, France Football Federation president Philippe Diallo insisted it was too early to say whether Mbappe would feature in the remainder of the tournament.

France coach Didier Deschamps said on Tuesday night he remained optimistic over Mbappe’s recovery but accepted the forward would need surgery at some point.

Mbappe has not yet officially been ruled out of contention for Friday’s next Group D game against the Netherlands.

In a short post on Instagram on Wednesday morning, Mbappe wrote: “without risks there are no victories”, alongside pictures of him during the Austria game.

While it remains to be seen whether Real Madrid’s new signing will be given the all clear to play in a mask, France defender William Saliba revealed Mbappe was in a positive mindset as further medical checks take place.

“I saw him this morning, he was a bit better,” Arsenal defender Saliba said at a press conference from France’s base in Paderborn on Wednesday. “I think he was off to do more tests.

“The good news is that he was doing better. I don’t know anything more, you will have to ask the (team) doctor.”

France’s Kylian Mbappe in action at Euro 2024
Could Kylian Mbappe soon be back in action for France at Euro 2024? (Nick Potts/PA)

Midfielder Adrien Rabiot also struck an optimistic tone.

Rabiot recalled a similar injury to his Juventus team-mate Wojciech Szczesny, with the goalkeeper soon playing again following a swift operation on a broken nose.

“I don’t know if it’s the same injury as Kylian, but he (Szczesny) had surgery the next day and was available for the next match,” Rabiot said.

“I don’t know if they took any risks to play him. That is why I told myself that Kylian could be available quickly.”

Rabiot added: “I understood that he was uncertain (for the Netherlands match) and not yet absent. It is not yet confirmed.”

Should Mbappe be ruled out, Rabiot insists France’s squad has enough strength in depth to find another option.

“It is a blow. He is an important player, our captain, a leader,” Rabiot said.

“Naturally, that will weigh on us, notably for opponents too, in the way in which they prepare for their matches, but we have an exceptional group.

“When you look at the guys that we have on the bench, we have the means to replace Kylian. It is a blow, but I have full confidence in our guys.”