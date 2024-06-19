Cyril Ramaphosa sworn in for second term as South African president

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cyril Ramaphosa sworn in for second term as South African president

By Press Association
Cyril Ramaphosa is sworn in at his inauguration as president at the Union Buildings in Tshwane, South Africa (Kim Ludbrook/Pool Photo via AP)
Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn in for a second term as South Africa’s president on Wednesday in a ceremony in the administrative capital Pretoria.

Mr Ramaphosa is now set to appoint a Cabinet in a new coalition government after his African National Congress party lost its parliamentary majority in an election last month.

He was re-elected president by MPs on Friday with help from the main opposition party and a smaller third party that have joined the ANC in a coalition agreement to co-govern Africa’s most industrialised economy.

Cyril Ramaphosa is greeted by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
Cyril Ramaphosa, left, is greeted by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, right, as he arrives in Tshwane, South Africa, ahead of his inauguration (Kim Ludbrook/Pool Photo via AP)

Mr Ramaphosa was sworn in at the Union Buildings, the seat of government, by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Current and former African heads of state and diplomats were among many guests and dignitaries who attended the inauguration as Mr Ramaphosa begins what promises to be a tough final term in office.

He will have to guide the first coalition government in which no party has a majority in South Africa’s democratic history after the ANC lost its 30-year political dominance.

At least three parties will make up what the ANC is calling a government of national unity, with more invited to join.

Dignitaries attending the inauguration included King Mswati III of Eswatini, Nigeria President Bola Tinubu, Zimbabwe President Emerson Mnangagwa and former Kenya Prime Minister Raila Odinga.