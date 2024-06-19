Ellie Roebuck joins Barcelona on a free transfer from Manchester City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ellie Roebuck joins Barcelona on a free transfer from Manchester City

By Press Association
Ellie Roebuck has signed for Barcelona (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ellie Roebuck has signed for Barcelona (Martin Rickett/PA)

Barcelona have signed goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck from Manchester City on a free transfer.

The England international has joined the European champions following the expiration of her City contract, signing a two-year deal which will see her stay in Spain until 2026.

The 24-year-old is the third Lioness to join the Catalan giants, with Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh already at the club.

The 2019/20 Golden Glove winner was part of the City side that won their first league title in 2016 and also won the FA Cup and League Cup three times during her time in Manchester.

Roebuck, who was included in the England squad that won Euro 2022, lost her starting spot at City to current number one Khiara Keating, who picked up the 2023-24 Women’s Super League Golden Glove trophy.

She says she is ready for a new experience and told Barcelona’s official website: “I am very excited. I’d been waiting for this chance for a long time. I’m very happy to be here. You could say that now everything fits and this was the perfect time to come.

England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final – Wembley Stadium
Roebuck was part of England’s Euro 2022-winning squad (Nigel French/PA)

“I want to test myself and live a new experience. There’s nowhere better to do that than here, so I’m really grateful to get this opportunity.

“I like to play with the ball at my feet and this is the perfect team to do that with. I enjoy possession and playing out from the back, so I hope to contribute my style.”