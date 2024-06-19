Ellie Roebuck joins Barcelona on a free transfer from Manchester City

Barcelona have signed goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck from Manchester City on a free transfer.

The England international has joined the European champions following the expiration of her City contract, signing a two-year deal which will see her stay in Spain until 2026.

The 24-year-old is the third Lioness to join the Catalan giants, with Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh already at the club.

𝐴 𝑛𝑒𝑤 𝑗𝑜𝑢𝑟𝑛𝑒𝑦 𝑏𝑒𝑔𝑖𝑛𝑠.𝐄𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐞𝐛𝐮𝐜𝐤 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6⃣ pic.twitter.com/cHnpgTl06G — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) June 19, 2024

The 2019/20 Golden Glove winner was part of the City side that won their first league title in 2016 and also won the FA Cup and League Cup three times during her time in Manchester.

Roebuck, who was included in the England squad that won Euro 2022, lost her starting spot at City to current number one Khiara Keating, who picked up the 2023-24 Women’s Super League Golden Glove trophy.

She says she is ready for a new experience and told Barcelona’s official website: “I am very excited. I’d been waiting for this chance for a long time. I’m very happy to be here. You could say that now everything fits and this was the perfect time to come.

Roebuck was part of England’s Euro 2022-winning squad (Nigel French/PA)

“I want to test myself and live a new experience. There’s nowhere better to do that than here, so I’m really grateful to get this opportunity.

“I like to play with the ball at my feet and this is the perfect team to do that with. I enjoy possession and playing out from the back, so I hope to contribute my style.”