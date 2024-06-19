Nelly Korda keen to stay positive at PGA Championship despite recent missed cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nelly Korda keen to stay positive at PGA Championship despite recent missed cuts

By Press Association
Nelly Korda is bidding to get back to winning ways at the year’s third major (Nigel French/PA)
Nelly Korda has shrugged off her recent dip in form as she bids to get back to winning ways at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week.

The world number one enjoyed a stunning run of success earlier this year with six victories in the space of seven starts, including a second major title at the Chevron Championship in April.

That run came to an abrupt halt as she missed the cut at last month’s US Women’s Open and she also failed to make the weekend at the LPGA Meijer Classic last week.

She now hopes to put that behind her as she tees it up at the year’s third major at the Sahalee Country Club near Seattle, Washington.

Korda said at a press conference: “You can dwell on the negatives but that’ll never lead you anywhere, so I try to look at the positives.

“I’m going to go through these situations, so many times, where I feel like I’m playing really well, and then I’ll go through a little lull where golf is the hardest thing in my life right now.

“So I feel like that’s what grows myself as a person, and that’s what makes me appreciate the sport so much, and that’s what makes me appreciate the wins and the highs and the good shots, and the crowds out there as well.”

Japan’s Yuka Saso won the US Open Women’s Open after Korda crashed out of contention with a 10-over-par first-round 80.

She is strongly tipped to bounce back but the 25-year-old American is determined not to put any extra pressure on herself as she chases her third major win.

Korda said: “I feel like pressure is privilege, and that’s something that you’re the only one that can control.

“I’m just going to stay in my bubble this week and I’m going to go out and try to execute my shots, be confident in what I have.

“This golf course is already hard enough. If I’m going to put more pressure on myself, then I think it’s just going to make it even harder.”

Korda is hoping to repeat her 2021 triumph in the tournament while China’s Ruoning Yin is the defending champion.