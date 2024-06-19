Look at Pepe – Kyle Walker has no plans to call time on international career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Look at Pepe – Kyle Walker has no plans to call time on international career

By Press Association
Kyle Walker is not ready to retire from England duty yet (Christof Koepsel/UEFA Handout/PA)
Kyle Walker may be the oldest player in England’s Euro 2024 squad but he is taking inspiration from the likes of Pepe and Luka Modric, insisting he is nowhere near ready to hang up his international boots.

The 34-year-old has been a mainstay of Gareth Southgate’s side in recent years and is now playing in his fifth major tournament with England – who face Denmark in Group C on Thursday knowing victory will see them advance to the last 16 at Euro 2024.

Walker captained Manchester City to a fourth consecutive Premier League crown last season and remains among the top right-backs in the world.

Southgate revealed last year that he has twice had to talk Walker out of international retirement but now the defender is determined to keep going.

Kyle Walker speaks to Jordan Pickford
Asked if he thought this could be his last tournament and therefore add more motivation to win a first major international trophy, he replied: “Of course I want to go as far as I can.

“To represent my country as many times as I have done – honestly, I never thought I’d do it once, so to do it for the amount of years I’ve done it, I have to say is a credit to myself.

“But I look at Pepe last night and he’s 41 playing for Portugal. So, they’re the levels people are setting now, the likes of Luka Modric, people like that.

“These are people carrying on for top teams at a top level for a considerable amount of time. If they can do it, why can’t I?”

The 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the United States is a realistic target for Walker.

He would have just turned 36 by the time those finals roll around and is not putting a timescale on when he may take a step back, with Pepe having turned out for Portugal in their win over the Czech Republic to become the oldest player in the history of the European Championships.

“How long is a piece of string?” Walker said when asked how long he wants to go on representing England.

“I feel as long as you’re putting the performances in for your club which then gets you into the England fold – I’m in contention. I still feel great.

“A lot of people do bang on about my age but age is just a number to me. I still feel quick, I still feel strong, I still feel young. And even at my age I still want to learn.

Pepe played for Portugal at the age of 41 on Tuesday
“I feel the game’s adapting all the time and with the youngsters that are coming in they’re showing me different things I can learn from and different techniques and I think every day is a learning day never mind if you’re 34 like me or 19 like Kobbie (Mainoo).”

Modric was a team-mate of Walker’s during their time together at Tottenham – where the England man also played alongside Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during a group game against Finland in Copenhagen with the game suspended until later in the evening.

With a defibrillator device fitted, Eriksen returned to football with Brentford.

Now at Manchester United, Eriksen’s story came full circle as he scored the only goal for Denmark in their opening draw against Slovenia last week.

Christian Eriksen (centre) celebrates with team-mates
Eriksen will come up against plenty of familiar faces in Frankfurt on Thursday, including Walker – the two having played together at White Hart Lane between 2013 and 2017.

“He’s fantastic, it is a testament to him,” Walker said of Eriksen’s comeback.

“Obviously, us both playing in Manchester for the different clubs we do bump into each other from time to time and have a catch up.

“But for what he’s done and what he’s achieved after the sad incident that happened, it just shows what a character he is and what he possesses really.

“I played a number of years with Christian Eriksen at Tottenham and in some moments he can produce magic on the drop of the hat.”