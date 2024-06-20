With the British summer as unpredictable as ever, here’s how you can bag a bargain holiday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Travel

With the British summer as unpredictable as ever, here’s how you can bag a bargain holiday

By Press Association
Summer holiday concept (Alamy/PA)
Summer holiday concept (Alamy/PA)

With the British summer showing no signs of improvement, the race is on to find sunshine elsewhere. But don’t worry if you’ve still not booked anything – there’s still a chance to pick up a good deal with a bit of savvy planning. HotelPlanner.com CEO and co-founder Tim Hentschel shares his tips.

Pick your day to book
Tuesdays are usually a good day to pick up a good holiday deal – particularly if you can travel at the last minute. Most often, the pricing teams for hotels and tour operators meet on a Monday to review what’s sold well over the weekend. Then on Tuesday morning they’ll update their systems and websites with deals and offers to increase bookings to hotels and destinations where they have more availability. Booking on a Tuesday can drive savings of around 5-8% for international travel when compared to the higher price points later in the week.

Don’t fall into internet traps
One of the biggest mistakes consumers make is revisiting the website and searching for the same holiday and dates to check out the price. Each website has algorithms, so the more searches for specific dates or visits to a particular page, means the price may increase. Add the holiday you like to the favourites tab, which many booking platforms have to view later.

There's still time to grab a bargain (Alamy/PA)
There's still time to grab a bargain, but check on a Tuesday for best deals (Alamy/PA)

Be flexible
Travelling on a Tuesday through to Thursday is typically much cheaper than traveling over the weekend. Sign up for airline discount alerts for cities you want to visit on sites like SkyScanner or CheapFlights.com. If there is a discount rate that pops up within your budget, be prepared to book immediately.

Pick up the phone
All hotels are subject to the industry’s ‘rate parity’ protocol for published rates, but some Online Travel Agencies such as HotelPlanner can sometimes offer an unpublished discount rate, but only if you speak to a reservation agent by phone, where it’s considered a private, closed-sales environment. When you have more time to plan your trip, this can be considered the best option.

Sign up to loyalty schemes
If there is a particular hotel chain you enjoy staying in – sign up to their loyalty scheme as they upgrade repeat customers. Many credit card companies and supermarkets are also offering reward points for every pound you spend that can be put towards hotel stays.