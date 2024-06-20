Romania’s president withdraws from the race to be Nato chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Romania’s president withdraws from the race to be Nato chief

By Press Association
Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte (Alberto Pezzali/PA)
Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte (Alberto Pezzali/PA)

Romania’s president has withdrawn from the race to become Nato’s next secretary general, leaving outgoing Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte all but certain to head the world’s biggest military organisation from October.

The office of Klaus Iohannis said in a statement that Romania’s security council has backed Mr Rutte’s bid.

It also said that Mr Iohannis had informed Nato late last week that he intended to pull out.

His withdrawal removes the last real hurdle Mr Rutte might face.

European Election Romania
Romanian president Klaus Iohannis (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

It should allow Nato to put on a show of unity and demonstrate solidarity with war-ravaged Ukraine when US president Joe Biden and his counterparts meet in Washington on July 9-11 to mark Nato’s 75th birthday.

Nato secretaries-general are responsible for chairing meetings and guiding sometimes delicate consultations among the 32 member countries to ensure an organisation that operates on consensus can continue to function.

On Tuesday, Hungary lifted its veto on Mr Rutte’s candidacy after the long-serving Dutch prime minister gave written guarantees that he would not force Budapest to take part in the military alliance’s new plans to provide support to Ukraine should he be appointed.

Turkey had also voiced opposition to Mr Rutte’s bid but lifted its objections in April.

Mr Rutte has for months been the preferred candidate of the majority of Nato allies, including big members like the United States and Germany.

In office for a decade, outgoing Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has been a steady hand at Nato’s helm and has proved difficult to replace.

Mr Biden and his Nato counterparts had been due to name a successor when they met in Lithuania in July 2023, but no consensus could be found about a replacement.