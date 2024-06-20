PM Justin Trudeau remembers ‘truly great Canadian artist’ Donald Sutherland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PM Justin Trudeau remembers ‘truly great Canadian artist’ Donald Sutherland

By Press Association
Sutherland was described as ‘truly a great Canadian artist’ by Justin Trudeau (Alvaro Velazquez Gardeta/Alamy)
Sutherland was described as ‘truly a great Canadian artist’ by Justin Trudeau (Alvaro Velazquez Gardeta/Alamy)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has remembered actor-turned-activist Donald Sutherland as “truly a great Canadian artist” following his death aged 88.

Mr Trudeau first learned of Hollywood star Sutherland’s death while hosting a news conference in Westville, Canada, related to the national school food programme.

“I didn’t know, thank you for telling me,” he told the journalist.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with his hands in his pockets and smiling while wearing a suit and an open collar shirt
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)

“I had the opportunity when I was much younger to meet Donald Sutherland and even as a young man who hadn’t had a full exposure to the depth of brilliance of Donald Sutherland, I was deeply, deeply starstruck.

“He was a man with a strong presence, a brilliance in his craft, and truly a great Canadian artist and he will be deeply missed.

“My thoughts go out to Kiefer and the entire Sutherland family, as well as all Canadians who are no doubt saddened to learn as I am right now.”

During his esteemed career, Sutherland garnered hundreds of film and TV credits alongside star-studded casts.

Among those paying tribute was British actress Dame Helen Mirren, who appeared alongside Sutherland in 2017’s The Leisure Seeker, following their 1990 drama Bethune: The Making Of A Hero.

Donald Sutherland and Dame Helen Mirren
Donald Sutherland and Dame Helen Mirren attend the photocall for The Leisure Seeker during the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice (Paul Treadway/Alamy)

“Donald Sutherland was one of the smartest actors I ever worked with,” Dame Helen said in a statement given to the PA news agency.

“He had a wonderful enquiring brain, and a great knowledge on a wide variety of subjects.

“He combined this great intelligence with a deep sensitivity, and with a seriousness about his profession as an actor.

“This all made him into the legend of film that he became. He was my colleague and became my friend. I will miss his presence in this world.”

Meanwhile two-time Oscar winner Michael Douglas, who starred in 1994 film Disclosure alongside Sutherland and Demi Moore, shared a picture of the pair together on Instagram.

“What a lovely, talented, and curious man. RIP Donald Sutherland,” he wrote.

US star Rob Lowe, who lead the cast of Salem’s Lot in 2004, based on Stephen King’s novel, opposite Sutherland, said “today we lost one of our greatest actors” in a post on X.

“It was my honour to work with him many years ago, and I will never forget his charisma and ability.

“If you want a master class in acting, watch him in Ordinary People”, Lowe said.

Sutherland starred in drama Ordinary People in 1980, which later won four Oscars, including best picture, supporting actor for Timothy Hutton while Robert Redford won the gong for best director.

It came a decade before Sutherland starred in US thriller Backdraft, opposite Robert De Niro, Kurt Russell and William Baldwin.

“One of the most intelligent, interesting and engrossing film actors of all time,” Backdraft director Ron Howard said on X.

“Incredible range, creative courage and dedication to serving the story and the audience with supreme excellence.”