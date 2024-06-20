Riccardo Calafiori own goal sends Spain into last 16 at Euro 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Riccardo Calafiori own goal sends Spain into last 16 at Euro 2024

By Press Association
Spain’s Alvaro Morata and Lamine Yamal (left) celebrate after Italy’s Riccardo Calafiori’s own goal (Nick Potts/PA)
Spain’s Alvaro Morata and Lamine Yamal (left) celebrate after Italy’s Riccardo Calafiori’s own goal (Nick Potts/PA)

Riccardo Calafiori’s own goal handed Spain a 1-0 victory over defending champions Italy as they booked their place in the last 16 at Euro 2024.

The defender’s misfortune 10 minutes after the break ultimately settled the Group B contest in Gelsenkirchen, although had it not been for the heroics of keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who made a string of fine saves, and the crossbar, which denied the impressive Nico Williams a deserved goal, the Spaniards would have prevailed in some comfort.

Spain would have been ahead within two minutes had Donnarumma not managed to tip Pedri’s header from Williams’ pinpoint cross over his bar, and the traffic was very much one-way in the early stages.

Italy’s Riccardo Calafiori (on the ground) reacts after scoring an own goal during the 1-0 Euro 2024 Group B defeat by Spain in Gelsenkirchen
Riccardo Calafiori’s own goal was enough to hand Spain a 1-0 Group B victory over Italy (Nick Potts/PA)

Williams himself passed up a glorious 10th-minute opportunity to open the scoring when he contrived to head wide from Alvaro Morata’s equally inviting cross with the goal at his mercy.

Donnarumma was called upon again twice within seconds, first blocking Morata’s shot from a tight angle after good work by 16-year-old Lamine Yamal before turning Fabian Ruiz’s searing drive over.

Williams was causing all kinds of problems for Giovanni Di Lorenzo down the Italian right, while Yamal was equally prominent on the other flank, but it was Ruiz who tested Donnarumma four minutes before the break with another sweetly-struck attempt from distance.

Italy boss Luciano Spalletti opted for change at the break, sending on Bryan Cristante and Andrea Cambiaso for Jorginho and Davide Frattesi in a bid to gain a foothold, but Cristante was left walking a tightrope within seconds when he was booked for an ugly challenge on Rodri.

Pedri should have put the 2008 and 2012 winners ahead within seven minutes of the restart when he ran on to Marc Cucurella’s pull-back, but stabbed wastefully wide, and although he did hit the target from 20 yards seconds later, Donnarumma was equal to the task.

The Italy keeper was finally beaten with 55 minutes gone when Morata flicked on Williams’ cross and Donnarumma palmed it on to the helpless Calafiori, who could only bundle it into his own net.

Morata saw a long-range attempt palmed over and Yamal curled another just wide as Spain went for the kill, prompting a response from the Italians which saw Cambiaso fire a dangerous ball across Unai Simon’s six-yard box with substitute Mateo Retegui lurking.

However, Williams rattled the crossbar with a swerving attempt which left Donnarumma helpless, although he had to be at his best to save from substitute Ayoze Perez twice at the death.