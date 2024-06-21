Carol Burnett names ‘funny’ Meryl Streep on her collaboration bucket list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carol Burnett names ‘funny’ Meryl Streep on her collaboration bucket list

By Press Association
Comedian Carol Burnett holds up her hands after putting them in cement during a ceremony for her at the TCL Chinese Theatre AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Comedian Carol Burnett holds up her hands after putting them in cement during a ceremony for her at the TCL Chinese Theatre AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

US actress and comedian Carol Burnett said Meryl Streep, George Clooney and Bradley Cooper are all featured on her bucket list for future collaborations.

The comments came after the 91-year-old was honoured in a hand and footprint ceremony in Hollywood, which featured a string of high-profile guests, including Dick Van Dyke, Laura Dern, Bob Odenkirk, Bill Hader and Jimmy Kimmel.

Oscar-winner Dern, who co-stars in Palm Royale alongside Burnett, was instrumental in instigating the ceremony, having been “shocked” to discover Burnett had not yet been honoured outside the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Carol Burnett Hand and Footprint Ceremony
Comedian Carol Burnett, left, and actor Laura Dern pose together during a hand and footprint ceremony for Burnett at the TCL Chinese Theatre (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“She is an example of leading by instinct and without bitterness. She thrives on turning ‘no’s’ into challenges, which has reinvented television and everything the arts can encompass,” Dern said on-stage during the ceremony.

“That is exactly what she did producing The Carol Burnett Show, and in doing so blazed a trail for all female producers to follow.”

The veteran star’s variety programme hit television screens in 1967.

The show went on to win several Emmy awards and five Golden Globes during its 11-year run.

Burnett has also won a special Tony award, been inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame and most recently won a Grammy for her book In Such Good Company.

Despite her accolades, Burnett said she still had “quite a few” names on her collaboration bucket list.

Carol Burnett Hand and Footprint Ceremony
Comedian Carol Burnett puts her hands in cement during a ceremony for her at the TCL Chinese Theatre (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“I would say Meryl Streep because she is funny and, boy, can she sing,” Burnett said in an interview after the ceremony.

“George Clooney, for obvious reasons, Bradley Cooper, for obvious reasons,” she quipped, referencing their looks.

“I’ve had the good fortune of working with – in my career – over 200 people because of my show. Eleven years, two guest stars a week, and then all the other stuff that I’ve done. I’m just so lucky.”

During her speech, Burnett spoke about having “the time of my life” while appearing on her “favourite television series” Better Call Saul alongside Odenkirk, who stars in the lead role as Saul Goodman.

Appearing on stage, Odenkirk said: “Carol joined Better Call Saul to play an absolutely pivotal character, the humble Marion, who was overwhelmed by Saul’s charming fast-talking cleverness, and Marion is the one who wises up and turns Saul’s world inside out.

“Carol, you were heartbreaking, funny, and powerful in that role. I loved working with you; it was an honour.”

Carol Burnett Hand and Footprint Ceremony
Comedian Carol Burnett poses with guest speaker Bob Odenkirk, left, and host Jimmy Kimmel (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Odenkirk joked that he hoped Burnett would “leave a little of your DNA in the cement, ” hoping that SpaceX and Tesla owner Elon Musk “can make us 1000 Carol Burnett’s in a few years”.

US chat show host Kimmel, who presided over the ceremony, said Burnett “paved the way for so many of the funny people I admire”.

He added: “She is a comedy legend and a pioneer and all of those things, but I think most of all, she is a thoughtful and kind and absolutely delightful human being.”

Carol Burnett Hand and Footprint Ceremony
Actor Dick Van Dyke and comedian Carol Burnett pose together during a hand and footprint ceremony (Chris Pizzello/AP)

After the ceremony, Burnett posed with 98-year-old Mary Poppins star Van Dyke who jokingly shouted for “help” when he accidentally dropped his cane, before dancing off the red carpet to the delight of attendees.

After becoming a hit on Broadway in Once Upon A Mattress in 1959, Burnett debuted on television. She regularly starred in The Garry Moore Show and became a household name with her gift for parody, scoring her first Emmy in 1962.

Most recently, she starred in Palm Royale as Norma, the grande dame of Palm Beach high society, alongside Dern, Kristen Wiig, Ricky Martin and Allison Janney – who was also present at the ceremony.