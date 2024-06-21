Public reunion of Abba members last month ‘might be the last occasion’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Public reunion of Abba members last month ‘might be the last occasion’

By Press Association
Left to right, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson (Ian West/PA)
A public reunion of Abba members in Sweden last month might prove to be the “last occasion” they reunite, a member of the group has said.

Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad were made Commander of the First Class of the prestigious Order of the Vasa, the first time it had been given in almost 50 years, at the end of May.

They picked up their honours from Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf following a nomination process involving the public and the Swedish government.

Ulvaeus told an episode of the podcast Rosebud With Gyles Brandreth, released on Friday, that “it was a great honour” but it is not a knighthood, so he will not be known as Sir Bjorn.

Recalling the moment, he added: “We stood there quietly, accepting it out of the king’s hand and him saying a few words, it was a very quiet and very elegant ceremony.

“All four of us of course were there… in public (we see each other) very rarely, and Frida (Lyngstad, also known as Reuss) said to me afterwards, ‘this might be the last occasion’.

“Very sad, and I thought about that afterwards, but we’re not getting any younger.”

For more than four decades, Abba have not performed together but they released the album Voyage in 2021, and brought projected versions of themselves to the stage for the virtual concert series Abba Voyage, which began in May 2022.

They also did not reform during the 50th anniversary of their win at the Eurovision Song Contest, and their digital Abba-tars instead played as an interval act during the competition through a recording from London.

Left to right, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad at the Abba Voyage digital concert launch in May 2022
Andersson and Ulvaeus also took to the specially made arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park to mark two years of Abba Voyage in London in May.

In April, Ulvaeus joined the cast of the London musical Mamma Mia!, which uses Abba music, to celebrate its 25 years in the West End by speaking to the audience.

This also marked the Swedish band triumphing with their song Waterloo in Brighton on April 6 1974.

The musical show premiered in London on the same day in 1999.