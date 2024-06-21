Trump ally Bannon asks Supreme Court to delay his prison sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trump ally Bannon asks Supreme Court to delay his prison sentence

By Press Association
Steve Bannon appearing in court in New York in January 2023 (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool)
Donald Trump’s ally Steve Bannon has asked the Supreme Court to delay his prison sentence while he fights his convictions for defying a subpoena from the House committee that investigated the 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

The request from former president Donald Trump’s longtime ally on Friday came after a federal appeals court panel rejected his bid to avoid reporting to prison by July 1 to serve his four-month sentence.

It was addressed to Chief Justice John Roberts, who oversees emergency appeals from courts in Washington, DC.

Bannon was convicted nearly two years ago of two counts of contempt of Congress but is appealing against the conviction.

The high court previously refused to delay a similar prison sentence for another former Trump aide, Peter Navarro.

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event
Steve Bannon is a top adviser to Donald Trump’s 2024 election campaign (Jeffrey Phelps/AP)

Bannon’s request comes a week before the court is set to begin its summer recess.

Bannon was convicted for refusing to sit for a deposition with the January 6 House Committee and for refusing to provide documents related to his involvement in Mr Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Bannon has cast the case as politically motivated, and his lawyer David Schoen has said the case raises “serious constitutional issues” that need to be examined by the Supreme Court.

If Bannon goes to prison next month, he will likely have to serve his full sentence before the high court has the chance to review those questions, since the court is due to take its summer recess at the end of June, lawyer Trent McCotter wrote in his emergency application.

Bannon’s lawyer says the former adviser did not ignore the subpoena but was still negotiating with the congressional committee when he was charged. His previous lawyer told him that the subpoena was invalid because the Republican former president has asserted executive privilege and the committee would not allow a Trump lawyer in the room.

In court papers, Bannon’s lawyers also previously argued that there is a “strong public interest” in allowing him to remain free in the run-up to the 2024 election because Bannon is a top adviser to Mr Trump’s campaign.

Bannon’s prison term has been delayed as he appealed. US district judge Carl Nichols ordered him to turn himself in after an appeals court panel upheld his contempt of Congress convictions.

Trade adviser Mr Navarro was also convicted of contempt of Congress. He reported to prison in March to serve his four-month sentence after the Supreme Court refused his bid to delay the sentence.

Courts have rejected his executive-privilege argument, finding Navarro could not prove Mr Trump had actually invoked it.

Bannon is also facing criminal charges in New York state court alleging he duped donors who gave money to build a wall along the US southern border.

Bannon has pleaded not guilty to money laundering, conspiracy, fraud and other charges, and that trial has been postponed until at least the end of September.