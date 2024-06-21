Shiny mystery monolith removed from mountains outside Las Vegas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shiny mystery monolith removed from mountains outside Las Vegas

By Press Association
The mysterious monolith in Gass Peak, part of the vast Desert National Wildlife Refuge in Nevada (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)
A strange monolith found jutting out of rocks in a remote mountain range near Las Vegas has been taken down by authorities.

Its discovery over the weekend, and quick removal, revived a pandemic-era mystery that captured the public’s imagination when similar objects began to appear around the world.

How it got there is still a mystery.

“It remains unknown how the item got to its location or who might be responsible,” Las Vegas police said on Friday in a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, announcing the removal of the glimmering, 6ft by 4ft rectangular prism.

Its removal was quick, because it was illegally installed on federal land managed by the US Fish and Wildlife Service, and because of concerns over public safety and the land, a wildlife refuge.

Members of the police department’s search and rescue team had discovered the object over the weekend near Gass Peak, part of the vast Desert National Wildlife Refuge where bighorn sheep and desert tortoises roam.

It was the latest discovery in a series of mysterious shiny columns popping up around the globe since at least 2020.

In November of that year, a similar metal monolith was found deep in the Mars-like landscape of Utah’s red-rock desert. Then came sightings in Romania, central California and on the famed Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.

All of them disappeared as quickly as they popped up.

The Utah structure, believed to be the first in the series, had been embedded in the rock in an area so remote that officials did not immediately reveal its location for fear of people getting lost or stranded trying to find it.

Las Vegas police said the same concerns led them to tear down the latest monolith on Thursday afternoon.

The department said it is being stored “at an undisclosed location” while authorities try to work out the best way to dispose of or store the massive object made out of a reflective sheet of metal that was molded around the prism and secured with rebar and concrete.

The otherworldly structure evokes the object that appears in the Stanley Kubrick movie 2001: A Space Odyssey.

The Desert National Wildlife Refuge, which was established to protect bighorn sheep and is home to rare plants, is the largest wildlife refuge outside Alaska.

Christa Weise, the wildlife refuge’s acting manager, confirmed on Friday in a phone call with The Associated Press that the object was torn down but declined to further comment.