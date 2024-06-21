Gareth Southgate ready to deliver ‘firm leadership’ to England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gareth Southgate ready to deliver ‘firm leadership’ to England

By Press Association
Gareth Southgate has plenty on his plate after England’s slow start to the Euros (Adam Davy/PA)
Gareth Southgate has plenty on his plate after England's slow start to the Euros (Adam Davy/PA)

Gareth Southgate knows he has to help England’s players control their emotions during the twists and turns of their “rollercoaster” bid to win a first ever European Championship.

Among the favourites to go all the way in Germany this summer, they have opened the finals with a narrow win and an underwhelming draw, just as they did three years ago.

England went on to reach a first Euros final and suffered a heart-breaking shootout defeat to Italy, but the current feeling around the national team is lower than at the same point in 2021.

Sunday’s performance in the 1-0 win against Serbia raised concerns that were exacerbated against Denmark, with the team struggling across the board and booed by fans following the 1-1 draw in Frankfurt.

Boos greeted the final whistle as England drew 1-1 with Denmark
Boos greeted the final whistle as England drew 1-1 with Denmark (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“I am seeing every day that they are loving working together,” Southgate said. “I don’t think it is a lack of spark.

“At the moment, they ironically care too much and they need firm leadership at this time, in my opinion.

“We have to guide through the difficult period that is coming but really stay on track and focused on this challenge ahead.

“We are trying to do something that has never been done before. So that is going to be a bit of a rollercoaster.

“It’s not going to go smoothly when you are trying to achieve extraordinary things. They are bloody difficult.

“So, we have to accept the level of expectations, we have to accept the arena we are in. And we have to find a better way of playing to how we have so far.”

Quizzed on his repeated comments that England players “care too much”, he said: “Well, there can be no suggestion that they are not trying.

“They are running, they are giving everything, but at the moment the emotion and the way we are playing isn’t calm in the moments we need it to be.

England stumbled throughout Thursday's 1-1 draw against Denmark
England stumbled throughout Thursday's 1-1 draw against Denmark (Adam Davy/PA)

“To go to the stages of the competition that we want to end up in, that has to be better. We know that.”

Despite the sense of concern around the displays, England head into Tuesday evening’s final Group C game against Slovenia in Cologne top of the pool.

Their four-point haul will likely be enough to qualify as, at worst, a third-placed side, but the focus is on winning the Euros rather than limping through to the knockout phase.

Southgate’s side are intent on following the Lionesses by becoming European champions and making history as the first England men’s team to win the continental crown.

Asked how big a challenge he is facing, the England boss said: “The challenge is to do something that’s never been done before, so it couldn’t be any bigger.

“We know that we’ve had a lot of issues to deal with in the lead into that, but we are where we are now and we have to find the best way forward, so that’s the responsibility I have.

“I’ve got to lead the group in the right way, make intelligent decisions to find the best balance, to find more of a threat with what we’re delivering with the ball and to be better without the ball so that we’re not needing to defend for the long periods of the game that we are at the moment.”