Tom Kim keeps lead as Shane Lowry and Robert MacIntyre shoot into contention

By Press Association
Tom Kim, of South Korea, hits from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship (Seth Wenig/AP)
South Korea’s Tom Kim has held onto his lead as Ireland’s Shane Lowry and Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre both shot into contention in a weather-hit second round of the Travelers Championship.

On his 22nd birthday, Kim added a 65 to his opening 62 to reach 13-under-par at the halfway stage at TPC River Highlands

World number one Scottie Scheffler marked his 28th birthday with a 64 to sit two strokes back, alongside Collin Morikawa and Akshay Bhatia after a three-hour delay due to lightning in the area.

Xander Schauffele is a shot further back, one clear of a group which includes Lowry, who included six birdies and an eagle in his eight-under-par 62.

That was matched by MacIntyre, who birdied his last two holes to sit a shot further back.

Kim, who had a faultless round with five birdies, said the work he has been doing over the past few months has made him feel confident among the strong competition.

“I think this stretch is making me more sharper and more ready and I think it’s kind of time to show,” he said.