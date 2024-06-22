Nelly Korda crashes out of Women’s PGA Championship after 81

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nelly Korda crashes out of Women’s PGA Championship after 81

By Press Association
Nelly Korda hits on the fifth tee during the second round (Gerald Herbert/AP)
Nelly Korda hits on the fifth tee during the second round (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Sarah Schmelzel and Amy Yang grabbed the halfway lead in the Women’s PGA Championship as world number one Nelly Korda collapsed to a second round 81.

Korda, who opened with an 80 in the US Open two weeks ago after six wins in her previous seven starts, missed the cut after starting the tournament tied for second.

She opened her second round with four straight bogeys and had to wait until the 18th for her only birdie of the day to miss the cut by a stroke at the Sahalee Country Club in Washington state.

“No words for how I’m playing right now,” said Korda. “I’m just going to go home and try to reset.

“A lot went my way at the beginning part of the year, and just giving it back.”

American Schmelzel carded six birdies in a five-under-par 67 to top the leaderboard alongside South Korea’s Yang, who had a bogey-free 68.

Schmelzel, without a win in six years on the LPGA Tour, said: “I kind of caught a glimpse of leaderboard on 17 and saw I was right around the lead.

“It was just nice to be able to finish that well, too, knowing I was around the lead in a major.

Overnight leader Lexi Thompson recovered from an early double bogey, making three birdies coming home in a 72 which leaves her two strokes back alongside Korea’s Jin Young Ko and Hinako Shibuno from Japan.

Ireland’s Leona Maguire carded a 71 to sit in a group three strokes off the lead with England’s Charley Hull a further two shots back after a 73.