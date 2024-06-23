Cameron Young hits 59 as Tom Kim leads Travellers Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cameron Young hits 59 as Tom Kim leads Travellers Championship

By Press Association
Cameron Young reacts after making a putt on the 17th green during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
American Cameron Young holed a 10-foot putt for a 59 as South Korea’s Tom Kim held onto a narrow lead after the third day of the Travelers Championship.

Young made two eagles and seven birdies at the TPC River Highlands course for the first sub-60 score in nearly four years on the PGA Tour and the 13th in history.

Having moved within five shots of Kim’s lead, Young said his preparation had done little to suggest such a score was on its way.

“Didn’t feel particularly awesome,: he said. “I chunked a few less on the range than I did yesterday. Then, yeah, came out and just was very comfortable and things just started coming down close to the hole.”

Kim carded a second straight 65 to sit at 18 under par with world number one Scottie Scheffler and Akshay Bhatia just a shot behind.

“It’s a stacked leaderboard,” said Kim, a day after his 22nd birthday. “Out here, a five, six-shot lead is not safe at all. So I’ve got to go out tomorrow and do the same game plan and execute.”

Xander Schauffele hit a 64 and Sungjae Im a 63 to be two shots from the lead heading into the final day, with Ireland’s Shane Lowry four adrift after a third round 65.

Play was again delayed for nearly three hours due to what the PGA Tour called a “dangerous weather situation”.