Steve Clarke wants answers over penalty decision after Scotland’s Euro 2024 exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Steve Clarke wants answers over penalty decision after Scotland’s Euro 2024 exit

By Press Association
Steve Clarke takes Scotland out of the Euros (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Steve Clarke takes Scotland out of the Euros (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Steve Clarke demanded answers on a crucial penalty incident after Scotland’s Euro 2024 ended with a 1-0 defeat to Hungary.

With the Group A match  in Stuttgart finely balanced in the second half, substitute Stuart Armstrong went tumbling inside the Hungary box under a challenge from Willi Orban but Argentine referee Facundo Tello played on.

In the final moments of 10 added minutes, most of which was for treatment for a distressing injury to Barnabas Varga who was eventually carried off on a stretcher, substitute Kevin Csoboth scored on the counter for a 1-0 win to leave the Scots bottom of Group A with one point and out the competition.

Scotland players dejected after the final whistle
Scotland players dejected after the final whistle (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The Scotland boss admitted being “sad and disappointed” at his side’s exit from the competition but was adamant about the penalty claim.

He said: “100 per cent. Somebody somewhere has to explain to me why that is not a penalty. It was 100 per cent.

“It was a one-goal game. We get the penalty it could be a different night.

“I have other words but I am not going to use them.

“European competition, maybe better to have European referee but we had European VAR and maybe the referee didn’t see the challenge clear on the pitch, so what’s the purpose of VAR if they are not going to come in for something like that. It was a penalty.

“But they have given everything. You can’t fault the effort.

“It was a very tough game, a good opponent, a close game.

“It was always going to be decided with the first goal, I could tell that after half an hour.

“Unfortunately enough when we opened up towards the end of the game to chase the win we felt we needed to get to the next stage, we got caught on the counter and we lose the game 1-0.

“But I don’t think there was anything between the two teams.”

Kevin Csoboth's goal decided the game
Kevin Csoboth’s goal decided the game (Matthias Schrader/AP)

There was some distress in the second half when Varga stayed on the ground after a mid-air joust in the Scotland box.

Hungary players quickly signalled that the striker was in trouble and were incensed by the time medics and stretcher bearers took to get over to help treat the player.

After several minutes of treatment with sheets around him, Varga was eventually taken away on as stretcher and VAR check for a possible penalty came to nothing.

Boss Marco Rossi, who claimed his side “deserved” to win the game,  said: “I don’t know if it was with the goalkeeper or another player, it was confusing and there was a VAR check.

“The players said he was not conscious, everyone was worried about his condition and that the doctors were a little late getting on, maybe they didn’t realise how dangerous it was.

“Fortunately he is not under any risk.

“He will have an operation because he suffered a fracture of the cheek.”