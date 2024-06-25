Iran’s supreme leader calls for ‘maximum’ turnout for election amid voter apathy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iran’s supreme leader calls for ‘maximum’ turnout for election amid voter apathy

By Press Association
Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has called for ‘maximum’ voter turnout in Friday’s presidential election to ‘overcome the enemy’, denouncing politicians whom he described as believing that everything good comes from the US (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/AP)
Iran’s supreme leader has called for “maximum” voter turnout in this week’s presidential election to “overcome the enemy”, denouncing politicians whom he described as believing that everything good comes from the United States.

While not naming any particular candidates, the comments by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appeared to directly undercut the candidacy of the race’s sole reformist, 69-year-old heart surgeon Masoud Pezeshkian.

In recent speeches, Mr Pezeshkian has urged Iran to return to the 2015 nuclear deal and increase its outreach to the West.

“The one who has the slightest opposition to the revolution … or the Islamic system, is not useful to you,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

“The person who is attached to the US, and imagines that without the US favour it is not possible to move a step in the country, he will not be a good colleague for you.”

The comments in his hour-long speech drew repeated cries of “Death to America, death to Israel” from a raucous crowd gathered to mark the Shiite holiday of Eid al-Ghadir.

The 85-year-old Ayatollah urged the crowd to quieten down several times during his remarks.

Iran Election Glance
Presidential candidates Masoud Pezeshkian, Saeed Jalili, Alireza Zakani, Tehran Mayor, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, and Mostafa Pourmohammadi (Vahid Salemi/AP)

Friday’s election comes after Iran’s hardline President Ebrahim Raisi, a protege of Ayatollah Khamenei, was killed in a helicopter crash in May.

The Ayatollah’s call comes after a parliamentary election earlier this year saw a record low turnout.

Voters across the capital, Tehran, who have spoken with The Associated Press have expressed widespread apathy over the election as Iran faces an economy crushed by Western sanctions and after widespread anti-government protests in recent years, particularly after the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini and women refusing to wear the country’s mandatory headscarf, or hijab.

Mr Pezeshkian, little known to the general public before registering for the campaign, has drawn large crowds to his speeches in Tehran and other major cities.

He also has been trying to adopt symbols of previous campaigns by popular reformists, who seek to change Iran’s theocracy from inside.

His campaign slogan “For Iran”, a call to nationalism rather than religion, mirrors an earlier campaign slogan used by former reformist president Mohammad Khatami.

Mr Pezeshkian has also been photographed wearing green scarves – apparently trying to associate himself with the 2009 Green Movement protests that swept Iran after the disputed vote and bloody crackdown that saw hardliner Mahmoud Ahmadinejad re-elected as president.

There was no immediate comment from Mr Pezeshkian on Ayatollah Khamenei’s remarks.

However, they appeared timed to give his opponents ammunition for the last televised debate before the election, due to be held shortly after the Ayatollah spoke.