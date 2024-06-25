Death toll from Islamic militant attack in Russia’s Dagestan rises to 21

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Death toll from Islamic militant attack in Russia’s Dagestan rises to 21

By Press Association
(Telegram Channel of the head of Dagestan Republic of Russia/AP)
(Telegram Channel of the head of Dagestan Republic of Russia/AP)

The death toll in an attack by Islamic militants in the Dagestan region of southern Russia has risen to 21 after an injured police officer died in hospital, officials said on Tuesday.

The militants attacked Christian and Jewish houses of worship and fired at police in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala in the predominantly Muslim region in the North Caucasus on Sunday.

It was the deadliest attack in Russia since March, when gunmen opened fire at a concert in suburban Moscow, killing 145 people.

Russia Dagestan Attacks
Head of Dagestan Republic Sergei Melikov, centre, visits the damaged Kele-Numaz synagogue in Derbent (The Telegram Channel of the head of Dagestan Republic of Russia/AP)

An affiliate of the Islamic State group in Afghanistan, which claimed responsibility for March’s raid, was quick to praise the attack in Dagestan, saying it was carried out by “brothers in the Caucasus who showed that they are still strong”.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top state criminal investigation agency, said all five attackers were killed.

Mavsum Ragimov, head of the Derbent region, said on Tuesday that a police sergeant died of his wounds in hospital, taking the total number of victims to 21, 16 of them police officers.

Medical authorities in Dagestan said on Monday that at least 46 people were injured, 13 of them police.

Among the dead was the Rev Nikolai Kotelnikov, a 66-year-old Russian Orthodox priest at a church in Derbent. The attack came as the Orthodox faithful celebrated Pentecost, also known as Trinity Sunday.

Russia Dagestan Attacks
A damaged Star of David on the wall of the the Kele-Numaz synagogue in Derbent (The Telegram Channel of the head of Dagestan Republic of Russia/AP)

In the early 2000s, Dagestan saw near-daily attacks on police and other authorities which were blamed on militant extremists. After the emergence of the Islamic State group, many residents of the region joined it in Syria and Iraq.

The violence in Dagestan has abated in recent years, but in a sign that extremist sentiments still run high in the region, mobs rioted at an airport there in October, targeting a flight from Israel.

More than 20 people were hurt – none of them Israelis – when hundreds of men, some carrying banners with antisemitic slogans, rushed on to the tarmac, chased passengers and threw stones at police.