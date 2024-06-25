International court issues warrants over Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Russia’s former defence minister and its military chief of staff for attacking civilian targets in Ukraine.

Former defence minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff General Valery Gerasimov are accused of war crimes and the crime against humanity of inhumane acts.

The court said on Tuesday that warrants have been issued because judges consider there are reasonable grounds to believe the men are responsible for “missile strikes carried out by the Russian armed forces against the Ukrainian electric infrastructure” from October 10 2022 until at least March 9 2023.

“During this timeframe, a large number of strikes against numerous electric power plants and sub-stations were carried out by the Russian armed forces in multiple locations in Ukraine,” the statement added.

There is no immediate likelihood of either suspect being detained. Russia is not a member of the global court, does not recognise its jurisdiction and refuses to hand over suspects.

Last year, the court also issued a warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine.

Mr Putin replaced Mr Shoigu as defence minister in a Cabinet shake-up in May as he began his fifth term as president. He appointed Mr Shoigu as secretary of Russia’s Security Council, the Kremlin said.