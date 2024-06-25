Part of Kenya’s parliament on fire after thousands of anti-tax protesters enter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Part of Kenya’s parliament on fire after thousands of anti-tax protesters enter

By Press Association
Police sprayed water cannon at the anti-tax protesters in Nairobi (Brian Inganga/AP)
Police sprayed water cannon at the anti-tax protesters in Nairobi (Brian Inganga/AP)

Part of Kenya’s parliament building is on fire after thousands of protesters against a new finance Bill entered and legislators fled, in the most direct assault on the government in decades.

Journalists saw at least three bodies outside the complex in the capital, Nairobi, where police had opened fire.

The protesters had demanded that politicians vote against the controversial Bill which will impose new taxes on a country where frustrations over the high cost of living have simmered for years.

Water cannon sprayed over a red car
Protests have taken place over proposed tax increases in a finance Bill (Brian Inganga/AP)

The demonstrators outmanoeuvred police to enter parliament after legislators voted to pass the Bill.

Police fired live bullets at the protesters, and journalists saw some bodies outside parliament moments before some demonstrators breached security.

Politicians fled through a tunnel, but protesters allowed opposition legislators who voted against the Bill to walk out of the besieged building.

One person shot dead was wrapped in a Kenyan flag and carried away.

The office of the Nairobi governor, a member of the ruling party, was also briefly on fire. The office is located near parliament. Police water cannons were used to extinguish the fire.

Protesters could be heard shouting: “We’re coming for every politician.”

Police also fired live ammunition and threw tear gas canisters at protesters who sought treatment at a medical tent set up at a church near the parliament complex.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission shared a video of officers shooting at protesters and said they would be held to account.

Two people died in similar protests last week.

The finance Bill introduces new taxes, including an eco-levy that would raise the price of goods like sanitary towels and nappies.

Kenya Protest
Two people died last week during similar protests (Brian Inganga/AP)

Kenya Law Society president Faith Odhiambo said 50 Kenyans, including her personal assistant, had been “abducted” by people believed to be police officers.

Some of those missing included those who were vocal in the ongoing demonstrations and were taken away from their homes, workplaces and public spaces in the run-up to Tuesday’s protests, according to civil society groups.

Parliament Speaker Moses Wetangula directed the inspector-general of police to provide information on the whereabouts of those the opposition said were abducted by police.

Kenya police take on a man during a protest over proposed tax hikes
Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Nairobi (Brian Inganga/AP)

President William Ruto was outside the capital, attending an African Union retreat.

On Sunday, he said he was proud of the young people who had come out to exercise their democratic duty and said he would engage with them over their concerns.

Mr Ruto had been expected to sign the finance Bill into law this week. He has two weeks to act.

Tuesday’s protests later appeared to be spreading. Protesters burned ruling party offices in Embu in central Kenya, the Nation newspaper reported.

Another media outlet, broadcaster KTN, issued a statement saying “we have received threats from the authorities to shut us down” as coverage continued.